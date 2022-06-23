Neena Gupta sets travel goals as she makes solo trips to Italy and Greece; check out her posts

Neena Gupta may have earned herself a holiday, but she is enjoying it all by herself. The Badhaai Ho actor posted some videos and pictures from her solo trip to Europe, and we are all for it!

Gupta was seen exploring San Pantaleo first, which is a village in Sardinia, Italy. Posting a video from a cafe called ‘Nina’, the actor wrote in the caption, “Neena at Cafe Nina ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

She explained that it was day two of the trip, and she usually asks anyone she finds next to her to shoot a video. The actor, who was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of shorts, was enjoying her breakfast there; she added that they do not serve eggs there.

Next, she posted another video from a boutique in San Pantaleo, where she had found herself some friends. The actor looked classy in a jaded green printed dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

She was clicked at Porto Cervo, too, which is a seaside resort located in northern Sardinia. Gupta wore a loose burgundy top, a pair of denim shorts and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

She was also seen in this gorgeous yellow summery outfit with tiger prints, as she explored more of Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

The actor moved to Greece next, and was seen spending time on a cruise in Santorini, one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea, with whitewashed cube-shaped houses with blue doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Another one of her videos featured Gupta having breakfast Santorini. She wore a gown with noodle straps and floral patterns all over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

We are loving her travel series! What about you?

