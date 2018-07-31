Best places in Munnar to visit to watch Neelakurinji flowers bloom after 12 years

The Neelakurinji flowers will bloom in the Anamalai hills near Munnar, Kerala. (Source: Kerala tourism/Balan Madhavan) The Neelakurinji flowers will bloom in the Anamalai hills near Munnar, Kerala. (Source: Kerala tourism/Balan Madhavan)

As the blooming season hits India, travel agencies see a noticeable rise in holiday bookings to the hills and valleys. Be it the tulips of Kashmir in March or the Neelakurinji of Kerala, travellers gather at these popular holiday destinations to witness the magic of flowers.

Neelakurinji (strobilanthes kunthiana) also known as Kurinji is a rare purplish-blue flower which only blooms once in 12 years in the lush hills of Munnar in Kerala. The season starts in July and lasts till October.

For those who aren’t aware, Munnar is a hill station in the western ghats mountain range in Kerala. The rolling hills dotted with tea plantations, established in the late 19th century, was a former resort for the British Raj elite. Eravikulam National Park, Nilgiri Tahr, Lakkam Waterfalls, and the 2,695m-tall Anamudi Peak are some of the places worth visiting.

Here’s a list of five other places that needs to be on your checklist.

Pothamedu

The aromatic spice plantations, exotic tea and coffee plantations, cardamom fields, along with the untouched beauty of this place will leave you rejuvenated. This tourist spot is just 6 km away from Munnar and is ideal for trekking or long walks.

Nilgiri Tahr in Eravikulam National Park

Eravikulam National Park in Munnar is a prime example of a safe haven created to preserve a bunch of rare goat species. The Nilgiri Tahr is home to the beautiful Ibex – the 400 km stretch of the Western Ghats.

Attukal waterfalls

The mesmerising waterfall which is 9 km away from the Munnar town, is one of the most attractive destinations, which you should not miss while planning a trip to Munnar. The roaring water and the rolling hills around is something worth seeing.

Devikulam

This place is dotted with waterfalls and lakes. A popular spot is the Sita Devi Lake, which is said to have medicinal properties. According to legend, goddess Sita bathed in the beautiful Devikulam lake surrounded by lush green hills, now named Sita Devi Lake.

Anamalai hills

Anamalai hills is the main spot where the spectacular purplish-blue Neelakurinji flowers will bloom. The lush green hills will turn magical after 12 years.

