Nayanthara’s vacation photos with husband Vignesh is stirring our wanderlust; check them out

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are on a vacation, and they have been setting major travel goals. The couple got married in June 2022, and ever since then, has shared with their fans many adorable photographs of their time together.

After a honeymoon in Thailand some weeks ago, they seem to now have jetted off to Spain, from where they have been sharing many pictures and rousing our wanderlust.

Vignesh — who is a film producer and director — first posted this picture from inside the aircraft. “After a continuous streak of work work work, here we take some time for ourselves! #Barcelona here we come!” the caption read.

While Nayanthara — a celebrated actor in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries — wore a blue blazer over a white tank top, Vignesh kept it casual in a black sweatshirt.

“Enroute #Barcelona with my wifey,” read another caption, which accompanied a selfie clicked inside the aircraft. The couple was all smiles.

We cannot, however, take our eyes off Nayanthara in these pictures. The actor turned muse for her husband, who clicked a series of pictures that highlighted her stunning features and flawless makeup.

In the photos, the 37-year-old wore a black dress with a plunging neckline. Her makeup was dewy, but comprised well-defined eyebrows, a pretty shade of pink lipstick, dark eyes and contoured cheeks. She completed the look with hair tied in a bun and a pair of gold earrings for accessories.

Interestingly, she also flaunted her ‘thaali‘, which is a necklace that the groom ties around the bride’s neck during the wedding.

In yet another post, they seemed to explore Barcelona on a hop-on-hop-off bus. Nayanthara kept it super casual and chic in a pair of denim shorts and a white t-shirt. “Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #Spain. Such a pretty city!” Vignesh captioned the album, which also comprised two adorable selfies clicked at night.

Next, they shared glimpses of Independence Day 2022 celebrations in Spain. Nayanthara and Vignesh carried the tricolour and posed at various locations while holding it.

They also posed outside the famous La Sagrada Familia, which is a large unfinished church building in the Eixample district of Barcelona, and said to currently be the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church.

Against its towering height, the couple held each other in an embrace. While Nayanthara looked pretty in a white dress with a mini hemline, Vignesh wore a shirt and off-white pants.

We love these pictures; what about you?

