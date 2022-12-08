Navya Naveli Nanda sets travel goals as she explores Bhopal like a local; see pics

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is quite the globetrotter, recently found herself exploring the streets of Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal, from where she shared many happy pictures. Navya, who is the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, travelled like a local, and as seen in the pictures, dug her teeth into some street food and other famous local delicacies, as well.

In the caption, the 25-year-old simply wrote “Bhopal” in Hindi, followed by a heart emoji. In the first picture, Navya was seen smiling at the camera; she wore a simple black sweater over a white shirt.

The next image in the album of pictures featured a busy shopping street, which was followed by a candid shot, in which the the co-owner of Aara Health sat outside a local chaat shop and appeared to devour some street food. She wore the same black cardigan sweater, a pair of comfortable white pants, and carried a green cloth bag.

In another photograph, Navya was seen getting a haircut at a simple salon, followed by one where she shoved a spoonful of street snack into her mouth, while smiling at the camera. She ended the carousel of images with a photo of her plate, on which some local food items were neatly arranged, waiting to be eaten.

We love that Navya, whose Instagram profile is extremely relatable and imitable, explored the city like any other tourist, without any celebrity airs.

According to bhopal.nic.in, the old city area in Bhopal offers “amazing varieties of snacks”. In fact, poha-jalebi is a famous culinary combination. One can even try the rabdi-jalebi combination, followed by some Sulemani chai that is “sweet and salty served with dollops of cream”. While we are not sure if Navya tried it, Bhopali paan is quite famous, too, and is liked by both locals and tourists.

Reaching Bhopal

The website mentions that Raja Bhoj Airport is located around 15 km from the city centre in Bairagarh suburban area. One can even take a train and arrive at Bhopal Junction, besides which there are many interstate bus services available.

When in Bhopal, it is imperative that you visit the Bhimbetka cave paintings that are prehistoric works of art found on the rock shelters in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. These paintings are said to be approximately 30,000 years old.

You can also visit the Van Vihar National Park here, which was formed out of a “depleted forest area” and declared a National Park in 1981.

