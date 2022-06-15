Navya Naveli Nanda’s photos from Japan’s Kyoto look like picture postcards; take a look

Navya Naveli Nanda is currently exploring Japan, and has been sharing some superlative, wanderlust-inducing pictures from the country. The entrepreneur seems to have gone there on a work trip.

She posted an album of pictures titled ‘A Sunday in Kyoto’, wherein she was seen exploring the erstwhile capital of Japan, which is famous for its classical Buddhist temples, gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.

Photo: Instagram/@navyananda Photo: Instagram/@navyananda

Kyoto is located on an island called Honshu, and today, it is the capital city of Kyoto Prefecture in Japan. It forms a part of the ‘Keihanshin metropolitan area’ in the country, along with other famous cities like Osaka and Kobe.

In one of her pictures, Navya was seen wearing the traditional Japanese hat called ‘kasa’, made of straws. Other photos from the album included shots of delectable Japanese dishes on a table, scenic gardens, and some Japanese culinary adventure on a boat.

Navya, who is the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, also posed in the Japanese kimono, which she wore over a pair of denim pants.

Prior to this, she had posted a picture in which she appeared to be in noodle heaven. The 25-year-old posed with many noodle cups and captioned the photo, “Made some noodles today..”

Interestingly, while rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi was not seen with her, he took to his own Instagram profile to share this post:

The caption read, “Her noodles.🥢”

If you are thinking of travelling to Japan, know that the best time to visit Kyoto would be from March to May and then from September to November. The cherry blossoms in spring are a big crowd-puller, too.

