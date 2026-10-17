Navratri 2026: Best cities in India to experience garba and dandiya

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If Navratri for you means dressing up in your finest chaniya choli or kurta, joining a Garba circle and dancing late into the night, the destination you choose can make all the difference.
Some cities are known for sprawling garba grounds where thousands gather to dance in unison, while others draw crowds with elaborate productions, celebrity performances, DJs and a more contemporary take on the festivities. Then there are places where Garba retains its intimate, community-driven spirit, rooted in local traditions.
Whether you’re looking for grand celebrations or a more traditional experience, here are some of the cities in India worth adding to your Navratri travel list.
Vadodara, Gujarat: For the classic mega-Garba experience
If you want to experience garba on a massive scale, Vadodara is one of the first places to consider.
The city’s Navratri celebrations are particularly known for the United Way of Baroda Garba, which draws huge crowds. The emphasis here is on dancing together on a massive Garba ground, with traditional music, colourful outfits and thousands of participants creating the quintessential Gujarat Navratri experience.
Best for: Traditional, large-scale Garba and the full Gujarat Navratri atmosphere.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: For tradition with plenty of choice
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Ahmedabad is another major Garba destination, with celebrations ranging from massive organised events to community-based gatherings.
The city is a good choice if you want variety. Large venues and well-known Garba events offer the spectacle of thousands dancing together, while neighbourhood celebrations can feel more intimate and rooted in local traditions.
Best for: A mix of traditional Garba, huge events and different kinds of Navratri experiences.
Rajkot, Gujarat: For a more community-driven celebration
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If the scale of Ahmedabad and Vadodara feels overwhelming, Rajkot can offer a different experience.
Garba remains deeply woven into the city’s Navratri celebrations, with community grounds and organised events bringing people together. Compared with the more commercialised, production-heavy events found in some bigger cities, Rajkot can appeal to travellers looking for a celebration that feels more local.
Best for: Traditional and community-focused garba.
Surat, Gujarat: For a younger, high-energy crowd
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Surat brings its own flavour to Navratri. Alongside traditional Garba celebrations, the city is known for energetic, contemporary events that attract younger crowds.
Expect elaborate outfits, lively music and plenty of opportunities to move between different garba and dandiya events. It is also a good city to pair with Gujarat’s food scene if you are planning a longer Navratri trip.
Best for: Younger crowds, high-energy celebrations and a more contemporary Garba vibe.
Mumbai: For Garba with a city-party feel
Mumbai’s garba celebrations have a distinctly urban character. During Navratri, the city hosts everything from community events to large ticketed productions featuring live singers, DJs and celebrity appearances.
The city’s large Gujarati community gives the festival a strong cultural base, but Mumbai’s organised events also attract people who may not have grown up celebrating Garba.
Best for: Big-city energy, live performances, celebrities and a party-like atmosphere.
Delhi-NCR: For an accessible urban Garba night
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You don’t necessarily have to travel to Gujarat to experience a big Garba night. Delhi, Gurugram and Noida host numerous organised Navratri events, making the region a convenient option for those looking for Garba closer to home.
The celebrations can range from traditional community gatherings to large productions with live music, DJs, food stalls and themed venues.
Best for: Urban Garba, organised events and first-timers who want an easy introduction to the dance.