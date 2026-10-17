Navratri 2026: Best cities in India to experience garba and dandiya

If Navratri for you means dressing up in your finest chaniya choli or kurta, joining a Garba circle and dancing late into the night, the destination you choose can make all the difference.

Some cities are known for sprawling garba grounds where thousands gather to dance in unison, while others draw crowds with elaborate productions, celebrity performances, DJs and a more contemporary take on the festivities. Then there are places where Garba retains its intimate, community-driven spirit, rooted in local traditions.

Whether you’re looking for grand celebrations or a more traditional experience, here are some of the cities in India worth adding to your Navratri travel list.