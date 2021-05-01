‘Nature is my thing’: Kirti Kulhari’s Uttarakhand trek pics ignite the wanderlust in us

Who doesn’t want to be close to nature, especially given the present circumstances? While you may have to wait a little longer to have that much-needed vacation, you can make the wanderlust in you happy with some amazing captures that we spotted on actor Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram. Much like all of us, she too loves nature.

Take a look.

The Pink actor has been spending some quality time in Uttarakhand, enjoying the clean air and scenic beauty of the hills.

Sharing the pictures, an ecstatic Kulhari, dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and black pants, mentioned, “The first place we stopped for lunch on my first day of the trek. Loved the river, the food… everything about it…Am an absolute foodie and I believe I can conquer the world if fed good food on time.”

“Nature is my thing and I haven’t met a soul whose thing it is not …somewhere along the trek … the water was freezing but still I managed to drink it from the smaller waterfalls I saw on the way.. and trust me, the taste of it beats everything u have ever tasted… ”

The 35-year-old also revealed that she had a “lovely” companion through the journey.

“Someone had our back and we had his. Found this mountain dog at our second campsite and he didn’t leave our side till it was time for a final goodbye at the base #Tullika #Garhwal … Me and him shared a special bond … a bond that’s special to me .. a bond that only knows LOVE in its most pure form … I miss him and I know in my heart he misses me too …,” she wrote alongside some pictures with the dog that she fondly called by her own nickname ‘Guddu’.

“P.S – I named him GUDDU … after ME… my nick name happens to be GUDDU.” she added.

“Been away… been with Me… been high up in the mountains… 80 kms trek.. 12,000 feet high… 6 days… and am back .. hey peoples ..,#staysafe Much more coming your way… loads of love …,” she mentioned on return from her trip.

Some major travel goals, right?

