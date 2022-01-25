National Tourism Day 2022: Know more about the history, theme and significance of the day

Our country boasts of exquisite peaks, dense green forests, rich cultural heritage, and even calming beaches with glistening sand, which make India one of the most preferred locations to plan a trip to. To celebrate this scenic diversity, spread awareness about travelling, and its impact on the economy, National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25.

This year, according to the Ministry of Tourism, the theme is – ‘Rural and Community Centric Tourism’, to focus on rural tourism. It will be observed under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav‘, which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Let’s celebrate the Incredible India!

Tourism is important to the nation’s economy, Let us rise up & commit ourselves to promoting its sustainable development.

This tourism day let’s also resolve to focus on ‘Rural Tourism’. — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) January 25, 2022

While every state will observe the day in its own special way with various events and competitions, the central government will organise a programme at Telangana’s Pochampally, which was selected by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as one of the best tourism villages.

Pochampally in Nalgonda district is referred to as the silk city of India for the exquisite Ikat saris. The unique style — Pochompally Ikat — received a Geographical Indicator (GI status) in 2004.

Greetings to all on the National Tourism Day. Let’s celebrate the #IncredibleIndia! Tourism is important to the nation’s economy, Let us rise up & commit ourselves to promoting its sustainable development. This tourism day let’s also resolve to focus on ‘Rural Tourism’. pic.twitter.com/KkrpFWiLpG — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 25, 2022

To celebrate National Tourism Day, the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and MyGov have organized an ‘Open Poster Making Competition’ — with the topic ‘India as a tourist destination’ — with an aim to display the creativity of the masses whilst also showcasing the varied and rich cultural heritage that India has to offer.

India’s rich cultural diversity makes it one of the most fascinating tourist destinations. A trip to its beautiful landscapes, wildlife & heritage gives the unforgettable experience of a lifetime. #NationalTourismDay #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ptANTWIQgC — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 25, 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the tourism industry, which suffered huge losses in the wake of repeated lockdowns induced by the rising cases. Various stakeholders — hotels, guides and others — struggled to keep themselves afloat amidst the pandemic. The industry is looking at the coming year to revive its depleted state and welcome tourists once again.

