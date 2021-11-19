scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Revealed: National Geographic’s top 25 travel destinations for 2022

Spread across five categories — nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family — the list promises to offer unforgettable and diverse travel experiences.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 7:30:06 pm
Procida, ItalyProcida in Italy is one of the 25 destinations shared by National Geographic. (Source: Pixabay)

All our travel plans were put to a disappointing halt after Coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe. But now with the Covid-19 pandemic gradually ebbing and travel restrictions easing around the world, travellers are all set to finally pack their bags and go out to explore again.

But if you are confused about where to travel in 2022, look no further as National Geographic has curated a list of 25 exciting destinations that will satiate your wanderlust in the coming year. Spread across five categories — nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family — the list promises to offer some unforgettable and diverse travel experiences.

“This year’s list celebrates a number of World Heritage sites in honour of UNESCO’s 50 years of helping to safeguard cultural and natural treasures,” National Geographic said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Revealed: Lonely Planet’s top travel destinations for 2022

Here is National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2022’ list.

Culture

Japan Visit Hokkaido, Japan for a cultural tour. (Source: Pixabay)

*Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China
*Tin Pan Alley, London
*Hokkaido, Japan
*Procida, Italy
*Atlanta, Georgia

Sustainability

Lodz, Poland Lodz, Poland should be on your must-visit list. (Source: Pixabay)

*Ruhr Valley, Germany
*Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador
*Lódz, Poland
*National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington
*Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

Nature

Baikal Lake Baikal Lake in Russia is a vision to behold. (Source: Pixabay)

*Caprivi Strip, Namibia
*Northern Minnesota
*Lake Baikal, Russia
*Belize Maya Forest Reserve
*Victoria, Australia

Adventure

Costa Rica Plan an adventurous tour to Costa Rica. (Source: Pixabay)

*Seine River Bike Trail, France
*Costa Rica
*Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada
*Palau
*Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

Family

Danube Danube River Cruise is perfect for a family vacay. (Source: Pixabay)

*Danube River Cruise
*Lycia, Turkey
*Granada, Spain
*Bonaire
*Eastern Shore, Maryland

What are you waiting for?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Gurpurab 2021: What celebrations looked like across India

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement