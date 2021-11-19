Revealed: National Geographic’s top 25 travel destinations for 2022

All our travel plans were put to a disappointing halt after Coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe. But now with the Covid-19 pandemic gradually ebbing and travel restrictions easing around the world, travellers are all set to finally pack their bags and go out to explore again.

But if you are confused about where to travel in 2022, look no further as National Geographic has curated a list of 25 exciting destinations that will satiate your wanderlust in the coming year. Spread across five categories — nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family — the list promises to offer some unforgettable and diverse travel experiences.

“This year’s list celebrates a number of World Heritage sites in honour of UNESCO’s 50 years of helping to safeguard cultural and natural treasures,” National Geographic said.

Here is National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2022’ list.

Culture

Visit Hokkaido, Japan for a cultural tour. (Source: Pixabay) Visit Hokkaido, Japan for a cultural tour. (Source: Pixabay)

*Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China

*Tin Pan Alley, London

*Hokkaido, Japan

*Procida, Italy

*Atlanta, Georgia

Sustainability

Lodz, Poland should be on your must-visit list. (Source: Pixabay) Lodz, Poland should be on your must-visit list. (Source: Pixabay)

*Ruhr Valley, Germany

*Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador

*Lódz, Poland

*National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington

*Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

Nature

Baikal Lake in Russia is a vision to behold. (Source: Pixabay) Baikal Lake in Russia is a vision to behold. (Source: Pixabay)

*Caprivi Strip, Namibia

*Northern Minnesota

*Lake Baikal, Russia

*Belize Maya Forest Reserve

*Victoria, Australia

Adventure

Plan an adventurous tour to Costa Rica. (Source: Pixabay) Plan an adventurous tour to Costa Rica. (Source: Pixabay)

*Seine River Bike Trail, France

*Costa Rica

*Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada

*Palau

*Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

Family

Danube River Cruise is perfect for a family vacay. (Source: Pixabay) Danube River Cruise is perfect for a family vacay. (Source: Pixabay)

*Danube River Cruise

*Lycia, Turkey

*Granada, Spain

*Bonaire

*Eastern Shore, Maryland

