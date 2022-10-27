National Geographic reveals its ‘Best of the World’ must-see destinations for 2023

With 2023 just two months away, it’s time for you to seal your travel plans for the coming year. After all, it’s never too soon to prepare for your next exciting travel outing. But, if you are bored of visiting the same ol’ destinations filled with tourists, we have got you covered! National Geographic recently released its ‘Best of the World’ list featuring 25 must-see destinations for 2023.

With “places filled with wonder, rewarding to travellers of all ages, and supportive of local communities and ecosystems”, the list is spread across five categories — community, nature, culture, family and adventure — with the ‘community’ category being the latest addition. It is “designed to be inclusive of healing and heritage journeys, community-led conservation efforts, ways for travellers to give back, and locations doing groundbreaking work in eco-tourism, sustainability and inclusive travel”.

Amy Alipio, Senior Editor, National Geographic Travel, said in a statement, “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities.”

ALSO READ | Now, heritage sites of Odisha part of walking tour

“With our team of travel experts and editors, we took a deeper dive into places all over the globe that are providing experiences that are unique and beneficial for both locals and travellers: locations where visitors ultimately sustain and support—not damage—the destination’s environment and community. We also worked hard to provide lesser-known gems on the list, equally inspiring alternatives to destinations that have become overcrowded (think Choquequirao vs. Machu Picchu in Peru),” he noted, in a press release.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Check out the list here:

Community

Ghana (Source: Pixabay) Ghana (Source: Pixabay)

Karpathos, Greece

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Alberta, Canada

Laos

Ghana

Nature

Azores (Source: Pixabay) Azores (Source: Pixabay)

Botswana

Scottish Highlands

Slovenia

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Azores

Culture

Busan, South Korea (Source: Pixabay) Busan, South Korea (Source: Pixabay)

Egypt

Busan, South Korea

Appian Way, Italy

Charleston, South Carolina

Longmen Grottoes, China

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Shenaz Treasury shares tips to travel more responsibly

Family

Trinidad and Tobago (Source: Pixabay) Trinidad and Tobago (Source: Pixabay)

Switzerland

Trinidad and Tobago

San Francisco, California

Colombia

Manchester, England

Adventure

Utah (Source: Pixabay) Utah (Source: Pixabay)

Choquequirao, Peru

New Zealand

Utah

Austrian Alps

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

Advertisement

This list of 25 exciting destinations for 2023 is the company’s “annual love letter to the most incredible places in the world, both near and far”, according to Nathan Lump, National Geographic’s Editor-in-Chief. “We couldn’t be prouder to shine a light on these 25 extraordinary places that most inspired us this year, and which we know will define travellers’ itineraries for years to come.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!