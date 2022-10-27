National Geographic reveals its ‘Best of the World’ must-see destinations for 2023

With 2023 just two months away, it’s time for you to seal your travel plans for the coming year. After all, it’s never too soon to prepare for your next exciting travel outing. But, if you are bored of visiting the same ol’ destinations filled with tourists, we have got you covered! National Geographic recently released its ‘Best of the World’ list featuring 25 must-see destinations for 2023.
With “places filled with wonder, rewarding to travellers of all ages, and supportive of local communities and ecosystems”, the list is spread across five categories — community, nature, culture, family and adventure — with the ‘community’ category being the latest addition. It is “designed to be inclusive of healing and heritage journeys, community-led conservation efforts, ways for travellers to give back, and locations doing groundbreaking work in eco-tourism, sustainability and inclusive travel”.
Amy Alipio, Senior Editor, National Geographic Travel, said in a statement, “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities.”
“With our team of travel experts and editors, we took a deeper dive into places all over the globe that are providing experiences that are unique and beneficial for both locals and travellers: locations where visitors ultimately sustain and support—not damage—the destination’s environment and community. We also worked hard to provide lesser-known gems on the list, equally inspiring alternatives to destinations that have become overcrowded (think Choquequirao vs. Machu Picchu in Peru),” he noted, in a press release.
Check out the list here:
Community
Karpathos, Greece
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Alberta, Canada
Laos
Ghana
Nature
Botswana
Scottish Highlands
Slovenia
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Azores
Culture
Egypt
Busan, South Korea
Appian Way, Italy
Charleston, South Carolina
Longmen Grottoes, China
Family
Switzerland
Trinidad and Tobago
San Francisco, California
Colombia
Manchester, England
Adventure
Choquequirao, Peru
New Zealand
Utah
Austrian Alps
Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
This list of 25 exciting destinations for 2023 is the company’s “annual love letter to the most incredible places in the world, both near and far”, according to Nathan Lump, National Geographic’s Editor-in-Chief. “We couldn’t be prouder to shine a light on these 25 extraordinary places that most inspired us this year, and which we know will define travellers’ itineraries for years to come.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!