The 58-minute revolution: A day tripper’s guide to Meerut

Namo Bharat is a rail-based, high-speed, and high-frequency transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 90 kmph (Image: Amit Mehra/Express Archive)

If you’ve ever postponed a trip to Meerut because of traffic, here’s some good news. The newly launched Namo Bharat has made the Delhi–Meerut journey faster, smoother and far more predictable. What used to take two to three hours by road can now be covered in about 58 minutes.

Running under India’s Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the train connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut South, covering roughly 82 km at speeds that can go up to 160 km/h. Services run every 10–15 minutes, which means you don’t have to plan your day around a single departure. It’s quick enough for office commuters and convenient enough for spontaneous weekend plans.