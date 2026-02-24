The 58-minute revolution: A day tripper’s guide to Meerut

At present, 55 km of the 82-km Namo Bharat Delhi-Meerut corridor is open to the public, between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 24, 2026
train, MeerutNamo Bharat is a rail-based, high-speed, and high-frequency transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 90 kmph (Image: Amit Mehra/Express Archive)
If you’ve ever postponed a trip to Meerut because of traffic, here’s some good news. The newly launched Namo Bharat has made the Delhi–Meerut journey faster, smoother and far more predictable. What used to take two to three hours by road can now be covered in about 58 minutes.

Running under India’s Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the train connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut South, covering roughly 82 km at speeds that can go up to 160 km/h. Services run every 10–15 minutes, which means you don’t have to plan your day around a single departure. It’s quick enough for office commuters and convenient enough for spontaneous weekend plans.

Why this train changes everything

The biggest win? Time. You can reach Ghaziabad in about 20 minutes and travel all the way to Meerut without worrying about highway bottlenecks. Fares start at ₹50–100 one-way, keeping it affordable for students, families, and solo explorers alike. Instead of bracing yourself for honking traffic and fuel costs, you can sit back in an air-conditioned coach and arrive fresh.

For Delhiites, this opens up the possibility of a proper day trip — leave in the morning, explore at your own pace, and return the same evening without exhaustion.

Also Read | New Vande Bharat train launched for Varanasi: Don’t miss these experiences in the ancient city

What to explore once you arrive

Start with Shaheed Smarak, a peaceful memorial dedicated to the heroes of the 1857 Revolt. The adjoining museum offers insight into Meerut’s role in India’s freedom struggle. Not far from there is Augharnath Temple, a spiritually significant site closely linked to the uprising and still buzzing with devotees.

History lovers should also stop by St. Mary’s Church, one of the oldest churches in North India, and the Government Freedom Struggle Museum to dive deeper into local heritage.

Come hungry: Ghanta Ghar’s food trail

No Meerut visit is complete without street food around Ghanta Ghar. Sink your teeth into oversized bhature and spicy chole at Kumar Chole Bhature, crispy kachoris at Ramo Sweets, and tangy matar chaat from Radhey Shyam Chaat Bhandar. Cool off with a thick lassi at Pandit Ji Lassi Wale or try flavourful biryani at Rehman’s Biryani.

Pro tip:  Try travelling early to avoid peak crowds, and consider using local transport for short hops within the city. With travel time no longer a hurdle, Meerut suddenly feels closer — not just in distance, but in experience.

