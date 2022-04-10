Nagpur to get a 100 crore African wildlife safari soon

Experiencing African wildlife, which is amazingly diverse and a bucket-list activity for adventure seekers and nature lovers, will now be possible in India itself!

Nagpur is slated to get a first-of-its-kind African wildlife safari, announced the Maharashtra government. The African Safari project will take place at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo, which is one of the largest captive zoo safari in India.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar declared to undertake this experiment to bring wildlife from the African continent, the second biggest in the world. The project will have a cost of INR 100 crore, it was announced in budget 2022-2023.

Also in the pipeline is an INR 60 crore leopard safari in a 90-hectare forest area in Pune. There is also a plan to set up a tiger safari and a wildlife rescue centre in Chandrapur district across a sprawling 171-hectare area.

The government will also invest INR 286 crore to establish a Maharashtra Gene Bank Project over the next five years. This is aimed at conserving the biodiversity in the state.

Until this African Safari project comes to life, you can visit the following places for an experience no less thrilling:

Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan for the striped beauty.

Hemis National Park in Ladakh for snow leopards, Ibex, Blue Sheep, snowcocks, golden eagles, and more.

Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand for Himalayan Tahr and goral besides tigers.

Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh for Royal Bengal Tigers.

Sasan-Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat for the Asiatic lions

UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park.

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala for its many tropical species.

Sunderbans National Park in West Bengal for the Royal Bengal Tigers and many kinds of migratory birds along with Macaques, Wild Boar, and Indian Grey Mongoose.

