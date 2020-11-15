Mysuru Palace may soon have India’s first sandalwood museum

The museum will be shifted to the famous Mysuru Palace, which is already quite popular among tourists -- both local and those coming from outside the state. (Source: Pixabay)

India is home to many museums, and now it seems it is on its way to receive a sandalwood museum, too. The country’s very first, this museum is likely to come up later this month in Mysuru in Karnataka.

As a city, Mysuru is already famous for its sandalwood soaps, sandalwood oil, incense sticks, etc. And now, Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa has promised the inauguration of the first sandalwood museum in the country. According to reports, the museum has been conceptualised in a way that it will help in spreading awareness about the history and the cultivation of sandalwood products. Additionally, it will also give visitors the chance to witness the beauty and variety of the many pieces on display.

The museum is likely to be inaugurated after November 25, and will be shifted to the famous Mysuru Palace, which is already quite popular among tourists — both local and those coming from outside the state.

News reports mention that as of now, the museum has been established by the Mysuru Forest Division, within its premises.

It is essentially a platform for visitors to learn more about sandalwood classification, sandalwood farming techniques and the many different types of sandalwood, which not a lot of people are aware about. Visitors will also be able to see posters with information about the growth of sandalwood, and how it can help prevent several diseases.

The museum is also believed to be equipped with an auditorium, a projector screen, and comfortable seating arrangements. Audio information related to sandalwood will also be given out to tourists.

Now the city of Mysuru will have another interesting and important destination that tourists can add to their itinerary when they plan to take a trip. Isn’t this exciting?

