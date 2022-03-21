Myanmar set to welcome international tourists from April 17; here are some unmissable places in the country

Myanmar has announced the resumption of international passenger flights from April 17, following a two-year ban, the military said.

The Southeast Asian nation had closed its borders for international visitors in March 2020 when the world witnessed an onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic. The country ended up getting isolated further after the military coup, disrupting its economy, and also the tourism industry.

“We will open all international flights on 17 April, and can fly as regularly,” the National Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Coronavirus Disease, said.

If you are looking to plan a trip to Myanmar, don’t forget to add these must-visit places to your itinerary.

Bagan

It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Mandalay Region of the country. More than 3,500 ancient Buddhist pagodas, temples and other religious structures form part of the 16 square miles of Old Bagan. You can take part in a hot air balloon ride at sunrise to experience the magic of this enchanting place. If you are a foodie or a shopping enthusiast, you won’t be disappointed!

Shwedagon Pagoda

Situated on Singuttara Hill in the centre of Yangon, Shwedagon Pagoda is the most sacred Buddhist Stupa in Myanmar, and one of the most important religious monuments in the world. It is believed that the Shwedagon holds the bodily relics of Gautama Buddha. Apart from its religious significance, the place is also architecture at its finest.

Mandalay

Mandalay is Myanmar’s second-largest city, and is the perfect place to visit if you are looking to explore the Burmese culture. Located on the banks of the Irrawaddy River, it is filled with bustling markets, monasteries, Indian temples, mosques and hillside pagodas.

Inle Lake

It is a freshwater lake in the Taunggyi District of Shan State. The second largest lake in the country, it is located at an elevation of 2,900 feet and is home to a number of species. It is famous for its unusual floating villages, pretty gardens and glorious temples.

Shwenandaw Monastery

An ancient Buddhist monastery, it is also known as the Golden Palace. The monastery is known for its teak carvings of Buddhist myths, adorning its walls and roofs. Built in the traditional Burmese architectural style, it is the single remaining major original structure of the Royal Palace today.

