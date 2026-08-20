Inside Jharipani Castle: The real-life Mussoorie location behind Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe

"Musafir Cafe" is based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s bestselling novel of the same name (Photo: @jharipanicastle/Instagram)

Starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, Netflix’s Musafir Cafe has been winning hearts with its romantic storyline. The series has been largely filmed in Mussoorie and Bhopal, sparking curiosity about its idyllic hill-station setting, particularly the cosy wooden cafe overlooking misty mountains.

The café and several key locations featured in the show were filmed at Jharipani Castle, a heritage property tucked away in the hills of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Jharipani Castle in Mussoorie

Located about seven kilometres from Mussoorie’s bustling Mall Road, Jharipani Castle offers a quieter side of the popular hill station. Surrounded by dense greenery and picturesque views of the valley, the property features charming wooden cottages, green-roofed buildings, cosy terraces, and open spaces adorned with colourful prayer flags.