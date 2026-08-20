Inside Jharipani Castle: The real-life Mussoorie location behind Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe

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Starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, Netflix’s Musafir Cafe has been winning hearts with its romantic storyline. The series has been largely filmed in Mussoorie and Bhopal, sparking curiosity about its idyllic hill-station setting, particularly the cosy wooden cafe overlooking misty mountains.
The café and several key locations featured in the show were filmed at Jharipani Castle, a heritage property tucked away in the hills of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.
Located about seven kilometres from Mussoorie’s bustling Mall Road, Jharipani Castle offers a quieter side of the popular hill station. Surrounded by dense greenery and picturesque views of the valley, the property features charming wooden cottages, green-roofed buildings, cosy terraces, and open spaces adorned with colourful prayer flags.
According to the property, filming took place in November 2025, with the production transforming several parts of the estate into functioning sets. Gardens, terraces, guest rooms, and specially designed café spaces all became part of the show, while the cast and crew stayed on the property during the shoot.
The retreat itself has a fascinating history. According to Jharipani Castle’s official website, the property was built in 1932 by Crown Breweries during the British era as a guest house for travelling officers and soldiers. After Independence, it became the summer retreat of the erstwhile royal family of Patiala, earning the name Patiala House before eventually transforming into the boutique heritage stay it is today.
Beyond its cinematic appeal, the location is well-placed for travellers exploring the hill station. Jharipani Falls is just a short distance away, while Dehradun is approximately 25 kilometres from the property, making it an ideal base for a peaceful mountain escape.
The cafe also expands to Jharipani Castle, which welcomes guests with a limited number of individually designed accommodations, including rustic log huts, valley-facing deluxe rooms, and spacious suites with mountain views. Some of these rooms were also featured in the show.
Musafir Cafe is based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s bestselling novel of the same name. The eight-episode series follows Chander Mohan Sharma as he navigates love, heartbreak and second chances, while dreaming of opening a cafe in the mountains.