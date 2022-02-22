Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi: All the information about timings, routes, fares and rules

For Mumbaikars, travelling from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and vice versa is a big hassle due to the city’s infamous traffic and crowded local trains. However, the residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as Mumbai water taxi services, connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, were inaugurated last week by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Mumbai Port Trust, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and CIDCO worked together to develop this project. The Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and was completed by September 2021 at a cost of Rs 8.37 crore. The inland water service will significantly cut down travel time from 1.5 hours to 45 minutes.

Routes

The speed boats and catamaran will cover the following three routes.

*Belapur in Navi Mumbai and Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) in Mazgoan, South Mumbai.

*Belapur and Elephanta

*Belapur and Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), Navi Mumbai.

Timings

The water taxis will run from 8 am to 8 pm, 330 days a year, barring a few days in the monsoon season. They will depart at intervals of a couple of hours, with a higher frequency in the mornings.

Fares

The fares of the water taxi speedboat service range between Rs 800 and Rs 1,200 for a one-way journey and will take around 30-40 minutes. For a one-way catamaran service, the passengers will have to pay Rs 290. If you regularly commute on this route, a monthly pass for speedboats is available for Rs 12,100.

Here are the fares based on the routes for a shared basis.

*DCT and Karanja – Rs 1,200

*DCT and Belapur – Rs 1,210

*DCT and Dharmatar – Rs 2,000

*DCT and JNPT – Rs 200

*DCT and Kanoji Angre – Rs 1,500

*Central Business District (CBD), Belapur and Nerul – Rs 1,100

*JNPT and Belapur – Rs 800

*DCT-> JNPT-> Elephanta -> DCT – Rs 800

*Belapur-> JNPT-> Elephanta-> Belapur – Rs 800

Capacity

There are a total of eight boats allocated for the passengers so far. A speed boat can accommodate 10 to 30 passengers, and the catamaran can carry 65 people. Belapur Jetty also has a parking space for 75 cars and 85 two-wheelers

Rules

*Passengers need to arrive 30 minutes before departure time. Boarding gates will close 10 minutes prior to departure.

*Passengers need to carry a valid photo ID proof while travelling.

*A mask must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained, keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind.

*The ticket will be valid only on the date of travel for the departure slot booked and will not be transferable.

*Life jackets are mandatory for all passengers.

*The consumption of drugs and alcohol on the boat and within the terminal premises is strictly prohibited.

*Passengers will be allowed only 10 kg of baggage. Overweight baggage will be charged Rs 1000 per Kg.

