Watch: Mrunal Thakur is enjoying a relaxed vacation in Rajasthan

The last few days of the year are for rest and relaxation; it is when people plan holidays and festive getaways, before they return to their daily routine with the beginning of a new year. It is no different for celebrities either, most of whom plan exotic and luxurious vacations with loved ones. But, for actor Mrunal Thakur, the year-end holiday meant visiting one of the most stunning and culturally-rich states in the country: Rajasthan.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video and photos from her holiday, looking super relaxed and comfortable, and setting many travel-fashion goals along the way. In a reel, which is essentially a video montage of her journey thus far, the ‘Jersey‘ actor shared snippets with her fans. There was a shot of the plane mid-air, followed by one of roads in the countryside.

Mrunal then teased us with glimpses of the luxury property, from entering it to showing what it looks like, to enjoying a Rajasthani folk-style cultural performance in the evening. She was also seen relaxing on a swing while having a beverage. In the caption, the actor wrote: “Pure bliss @sixsenses @sixsensesfortbarwara Seems like I’m never leaving.”

It should be noted that Six Senses Fort Barwara is the same property where actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year, in a super-intimate ceremony. It is said to be a 700-year-old fort located in the town of Sawai Madhopur.

The official website describes it as a “beautiful 14th-century fort sensitively converted to become a Six Senses sanctuary of well-being. Originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family, it faces the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple. The significant conservation effort incorporates two palaces and two temples within the walled fort. The design of Six Senses resort in Rajasthan reinterprets the gracious and regal ambiance of a bygone era dating back 700 years”.

According to Booking.com, the cheapest room at the property — the Sanctuary Suite — is priced at Rs 92,000 per night before taxes.

In another set of pictures, Mrunal showed her OOTD or outfit of the day, as she posed within the premises of the property, looking rather casual and beautiful. She wore a pale yellow sweater with long sleeves and a loose fit, which she paired with Nike pants and black sunglasses.

The actor was also seen trying her hands at pottery; she looked absolutely resplendent, giving us tips on how to ace the less-is-more look when holidaying.

