Move over, Pushkar and Barsana: Celebrate Holi 2026 at these offbeat Indian destinations

Holi may be synonymous with Pushkar’s backpacker parties or Barsana’s iconic Lathmar celebrations, but India’s festival of colours has quieter, more intimate avatars too. Across the country, smaller towns and culturally rich regions celebrate Holi in ways that feel personal, rooted, and refreshingly crowd-free. If you’re looking to mark Holi 2026 away from the usual chaos, these five offbeat destinations deserve a spot on your radar.

1. Shantiniketan, West Bengal

Holi here is celebrated as Basanta Utsav, a graceful spring festival inspired by Rabindranath Tagore. Students of Visva-Bharati University dress in shades of yellow, perform music and dance, and welcome spring with dry colours and poetry. It’s elegant, artistic, and deeply cultural—perfect for those who prefer rhythm over revelry.