Move over, Pushkar and Barsana: Celebrate Holi 2026 at these offbeat Indian destinations

Holi may be synonymous with Pushkar’s backpacker parties or Barsana’s iconic Lathmar celebrations, but India’s festival of colours has quieter, more intimate avatars too. Across the country, smaller towns and culturally rich regions celebrate Holi in ways that feel personal, rooted, and refreshingly crowd-free. If you’re looking to mark Holi 2026 away from the usual chaos, these five offbeat destinations deserve a spot on your radar.
Holi here is celebrated as Basanta Utsav, a graceful spring festival inspired by Rabindranath Tagore. Students of Visva-Bharati University dress in shades of yellow, perform music and dance, and welcome spring with dry colours and poetry. It’s elegant, artistic, and deeply cultural—perfect for those who prefer rhythm over revelry.
Set amid ancient ruins, Holi in Hampi feels surreal. Locals and travellers gather early in the morning to play with natural colours, followed by temple rituals and communal meals. By afternoon, the celebrations fade, leaving you free to explore the UNESCO-listed landscape in peace.
One of the world’s largest river islands, Majuli, celebrates Holi as Dol Jatra with a strong Vaishnavite influence. Expect devotional music, monk-led processions, and minimal colour play. The focus here is spirituality and storytelling, offering a reflective way to experience the festival.
Holi here takes the form of Hola Mohalla, a Sikh festival that celebrates bravery, martial arts, and community spirit. Instead of colours, you’ll witness mock battles, horse riding, kirtans, and langars. It’s powerful, disciplined, and unlike any other Holi experience in India.
Tucked in the Kinnaur region, Kalpa offers a quiet, mountain version of Holi. Locals gather in temples, sing folk songs, and use restrained colours against a dramatic backdrop of snow-clad peaks. It’s ideal for travellers who want nature, culture, and stillness wrapped into one.