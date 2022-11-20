scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Mouni Roy’s Turkey vacation was all about chic looks, exotic foods

"Back to my favourite city with my favourite person," Mouni Roy captioned one of the posts

Take a look at Mouni Roy's Turkey vacation pics. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Looks like after London, it is Turkey that is a hit among Bollywood celebrities. A few months ago, it was Malaika Arora who treated us with some postcard-worthy pictures from her trip, and a few days ago, Mouni Roy gave us a peek into her fun-filled vacation in the country.

The Brahmastra actor was seen having the time of her life with her “favourite person”, which of course is her husband Suraj Nambiar. Other highlights from the vacation included chic sartorial picks, exotic foods, stunning sceneries, and a lot of PDA as the couple spent quality time together.

Also Read |This is what Mouni Roy’s vacation in Amritsar looked like; check out the pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

After she landed and in the first post after reaching there, Mouni revealed that she is “back to [her] favourite city with [her] favourite person”, and shared a series of pictures and videos in which she can be seen posing, gorging on food and sharing some cozy moments with her husband.

Next, she posted a carousel of pics that seems to be taken at a restaurant. Mouni looked beautiful in a red top teamed with a skirt and black boots. The pictures showed different vegetarian Turkish dishes. “‘Tis was a combination of magic and good food,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In another post, she flaunted her ethnic look as she celebrated Diwali in a foreign land. She opted for a beautiful pink lehenga with minimum embellishments and paired it with a chunky white necklace set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Keeping her fashion game up, the actor dressed in an all-black outfit stepped out to tour the city. Captioning the post, “Baby needs a snack”, the actor also shared a picture of French fries and beverages.

Also Read |‘Never not eating’: Mouni Roy is a big foodie; there pics are proof

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In yet another post, Mouni was seen enjoying the morning in a park. Dressed in a striped sweater with navy blue bottoms and running shoes, she seemed to enjoy every bit of her holiday. In one of the snaps, the much-in-love couple was seen taking a selfie as Mouni played coy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

One post was all about food. Showcasing a slew of dishes, the actor captioned it, “Self explanatory”. Indeed, it is a given that the actor loves food; on many occasions, she has shared a glimpse of her indulgences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote
Shraddha & Aaftab: A story of rebellious love, abuse and a murder mos...Premium
Shraddha & Aaftab: A story of rebellious love, abuse and a murder mos...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 09:10:12 am
Next Story

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s thriller is on a fast track mode, sees a growth of over 45 per cent

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

kriti sanon
In pictures: When B-town divas turned fitness inspiration with their dedication
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement