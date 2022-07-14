This is what Mouni Roy’s vacation in Amritsar looked like; check out the pics

From fashion to food and travel, Mouni Roy‘s Instagram profile is peppered with interesting details about her life. At a time when many celebrities are taking off to interesting holiday destinations around the world, Mouni is finding solace closer home.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Brahmāstra actor was recently in Amritsar and she gave her followers a peek into her holiday through an album of photos. Find out what her itinerary looked like.

The 36-year-old started her journey by visiting the Golden Temple, which is also known as the Harmandir Sahib or the ‘abode of God’. Mouni, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, joined her hands in obeisance, as she turned to face the main gurudwara building, which is located in a prime location in Amritsar and is visited by many tourists and devotees from around the world.

Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

She also posted a selfie from inside a car, showing just a bit of her glammed-up face.

Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

Next, she was seen coiled up with a Haruki Murakami book in hand, looking lost in its pages. She gave a closer look of her traditional white kurta-pajama set, and we love how breezy it is; a must-carry when you are travelling.

Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

She also posted a selfie with a friend, followed by a video of herself walking around the streets of Amritsar and exploring the city.

Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

Though November to March is the best time to visit Amritsar, when the weather is pleasant, one can travel to the city during off-season, too, so as to better explore it.

ALSO READ | Bhutan to reopen borders to international tourists in September with renewed focus on sustainability

Mouni got married to beau Suraj Nambiar earlier this year, and had two weddings: a Malayali wedding, and another in traditional Bengali style. She made a gorgeous bride and set many goals for others looking to fuse their cultures and get married twice! Check out these photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!