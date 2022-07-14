This is what Mouni Roy’s vacation in Amritsar looked like; check out the pics

July 14, 2022 10:00:36 am
From fashion to food and travel, Mouni Roy‘s Instagram profile is peppered with interesting details about her life. At a time when many celebrities are taking off to interesting holiday destinations around the world, Mouni is finding solace closer home.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The Brahmāstra actor was recently in Amritsar and she gave her followers a peek into her holiday through an album of photos. Find out what her itinerary looked like.
The 36-year-old started her journey by visiting the Golden Temple, which is also known as the Harmandir Sahib or the ‘abode of God’. Mouni, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, joined her hands in obeisance, as she turned to face the main gurudwara building, which is located in a prime location in Amritsar and is visited by many tourists and devotees from around the world.
She also posted a selfie from inside a car, showing just a bit of her glammed-up face.
Next, she was seen coiled up with a Haruki Murakami book in hand, looking lost in its pages. She gave a closer look of her traditional white kurta-pajama set, and we love how breezy it is; a must-carry when you are travelling.
She also posted a selfie with a friend, followed by a video of herself walking around the streets of Amritsar and exploring the city.
Though November to March is the best time to visit Amritsar, when the weather is pleasant, one can travel to the city during off-season, too, so as to better explore it.
Mouni got married to beau Suraj Nambiar earlier this year, and had two weddings: a Malayali wedding, and another in traditional Bengali style. She made a gorgeous bride and set many goals for others looking to fuse their cultures and get married twice! Check out these photos.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-