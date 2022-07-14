scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

This is what Mouni Roy’s vacation in Amritsar looked like; check out the pics

The Brahmāstra actor started her journey by visiting the Golden Temple, which is also known as the Harmandir Sahib or the 'abode of God'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 10:00:36 am
Mouni Roy, Mouni Roy travel, Mouni Roy travelling, Mouni Roy Amritsar, Mouni Roy pictures, Mouni Roy news, indian express newsThe actor set some major travel goals in Amritsar city. (Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy)

From fashion to food and travel, Mouni Roy‘s Instagram profile is peppered with interesting details about her life. At a time when many celebrities are taking off to interesting holiday destinations around the world, Mouni is finding solace closer home.

The Brahmāstra actor was recently in Amritsar and she gave her followers a peek into her holiday through an album of photos. Find out what her itinerary looked like.

The 36-year-old started her journey by visiting the Golden Temple, which is also known as the Harmandir Sahib or the ‘abode of God’. Mouni, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, joined her hands in obeisance, as she turned to face the main gurudwara building, which is located in a prime location in Amritsar and is visited by many tourists and devotees from around the world.

Mouni Roy, Mouni Roy travel, Mouni Roy travelling, Mouni Roy Amritsar, Mouni Roy pictures, Mouni Roy news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

She also posted a selfie from inside a car, showing just a bit of her glammed-up face.

Mouni Roy, Mouni Roy travel, Mouni Roy travelling, Mouni Roy Amritsar, Mouni Roy pictures, Mouni Roy news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

Next, she was seen coiled up with a Haruki Murakami book in hand, looking lost in its pages. She gave a closer look of her traditional white kurta-pajama set, and we love how breezy it is; a must-carry when you are travelling.

Mouni Roy, Mouni Roy travel, Mouni Roy travelling, Mouni Roy Amritsar, Mouni Roy pictures, Mouni Roy news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

She also posted a selfie with a friend, followed by a video of herself walking around the streets of Amritsar and exploring the city.

Mouni Roy, Mouni Roy travel, Mouni Roy travelling, Mouni Roy Amritsar, Mouni Roy pictures, Mouni Roy news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@imouniroy

Though November to March is the best time to visit Amritsar, when the weather is pleasant, one can travel to the city during off-season, too, so as to better explore it.

Mouni got married to beau Suraj Nambiar earlier this year, and had two weddings: a Malayali wedding, and another in traditional Bengali style. She made a gorgeous bride and set many goals for others looking to fuse their cultures and get married twice! Check out these photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

