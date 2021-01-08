This country has the most powerful passport in the world

A person in possession of a Japanese passport can access 191 countries visa-free -- the highest in the world. (Source: Pixabay)

Around the world, people miss the thrill of waltzing in and out of airports, their passport in hand — discovering new countries and having new experiences. The pandemic year of 2020 made it immensely difficult to travel around freely, and even though things have started to look up in 2021 — what with the vaccine ready — there are still many restrictions in place vis-a-vis international travel.

And yet, there are some countries which are doing better than others, as a result of which, their passports have emerged as more powerful. The Henley Passport Index, which periodically measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports, has revealed in its latest report that Japanese passports are the most powerful in the world.

Here is the list of the top 10 countries:

* Japan (#1)

* Singapore (#2)

* South Korea (#3)

* Germany (#3)

* Italy (#4)

* Finland (#4)

* Spain (#4)

* Luxembourg (#4)

* Denmark (#5)

* Austria (#5)

* Sweden (#6)

* France (#6)

* Portugal (#6)

* Netherlands (#6)

* Ireland (#6)

* Switzerland (#7)

* United States (#7)

* United Kingdom (#7)

* Norway (#7)

* Belgium (#7)

* New Zealand (#7)

* Greece (#8)

* Malta (#8)

* Czech Republic (#8)

* Australia (#8)

* Canada (#9)

* Hungary (#10)

A person in possession of a Japanese passport can access 191 countries visa-free — the highest in the world. India ranks 85 on the list and shares its spot with Tajikistan. The passport holders of these countries can access 58 countries in the world without a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index is the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, the website mentions.

You can find all the details on the Henley Passport Index website.

