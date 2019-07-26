More youngsters want to volunteer while travelling, says report

An increasing number of youngsters are keen to give back to the society, with 59 per cent of them saying they are interested to do so as a travel experience, says a report.

This is almost double the global average, where only 31 per cent of Gen Z — youth born during the mid-1990s to mid-2000s — want to volunteer when travelling, says a report by travel e-commerce company Booking.com.

The online research was carried among 21,807 respondents of 16 years or above in 29 markets, with most of the countries represented by around 1,000 respondent each, in May.

The report reveals that 70 per cent of the Gen Z travellers believe that volunteering makes a trip more authentic because they get to meet local people and feel like they’ve made a difference, and 61 per cent who haven’t volunteered before are open to doing so on their future trips.

Over 71 per cent of all travellers want to reduce their carbon footprint by limiting the distance travelled. This number increases further among the Gen Z to 76 per cent as they want to use more environmentally-friendly transport, walking or biking, during the holidays, says Booking.com India country manager Ritu Mehrotra.

In fact, the preference for sustainable travel is higher among the older generations as 83 per cent of baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) and 78 per cent of the millennials want to choose sustainable travel options, the report adds.