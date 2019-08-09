From torch to windcheater: Essentials you must carry on a monsoon trek

Monsoon can often play spoilsport and ruin plans, but there is nothing more delightful than going on a small trek on the outskirts of the city to rejuvenate yourself. Whether it is a plan with friends or a solo trip, a little time among nature is sure to make you feel better.

In case you plan to venture out this rainy season, here are a few basic essentials that you must carry in your bagpack.

* Windcheater: Carrying an umbrella will add to the weight. But you really cannot do without something that will save you from the rains on your trek. Carrying a raincoat or windcheater is a lighter option. Also, if your backpack isn’t waterproof, don’t forget to carry a bag cover.

* Water bottle: This is something you can’t do without even on a regular day without any kind of physical activity, let alone a trek. Although you may not feel much hungry or thirsty during the monsoon, you should still carry at least one bottle of water for a one-day trek.

* Instant energy juices: Sometimes you need an instant energy boost during a trek, and water doesn’t give you that. That’s why you must carry some juice in your backpack, which will give you immediate energy to go around the day.

* Light snacks: You can’t walk on an empty stomach or climb with a heavy one. Keep a few dry fruits handy for those sudden hunger pangs. Dry fruits are a healthy snacking option and are super light to carry compared to other packaged products.

* Torch: The sun sets early during the monsoon and there are clouds that do not provide much natural light, which is why a tiny torch is a must.