Monsoon travel: Delhi, Lonavala among top-booked domestic destinations

As lockdown restrictions ease around the country, digital travel company Booking.com finds a general keenness in people looking to travel domestically again.

Its recent ‘Back to Travel’ research finds Indian travellers searching for destinations to safely explore in the upcoming monsoon months. The findings state that while 68 per cent of Indian travellers state that not being able to travel extensively in 2020 has made them yearn for more travel in 2021, 70 per cent of them have used the increased time at home to plan future travel. In fact, 64 per cent of Indian travellers have banked more vacation days and are excited about longer vacations in 2021. Furthermore, 72 per cent say that travel is more important to them now than it was before the pandemic.

Sharing insights on the top domestic destinations and accommodation types booked by Indian travellers for the months of July and August 2021, the survey states that New Delhi has emerged as the top destination booked, followed by Lonavala and Mumbai.

Here are the top 10 most-booked destinations by Indian travellers in the said period:

1. New Delhi

2. Lonavala

3. Mumbai

4. Manali

5. Bengaluru

6. Jaipur

7. Chennai

8. Goa

9. Gurgaon

10. Kolkata

In terms of accommodation types, while hotels remain at the top, there is a growing popularity of alternative accommodations such as resorts, villas and guesthouses offering a more secluded experience.

1. Hotel

2. Resort

3. Villa

4. Guest House

5. Apartment

“With the vaccine roll out well underway, coupled with lockdown restrictions slowly beginning to lift across the country, our data shows travellers are hopeful about experiencing travel once again. We are seeing a desire to step out for a change in lifestyle after spending time at home during the lockdown, and making the most of the monsoon season. Health, safety and flexibility remain top priorities in the new normal,” says Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com.

