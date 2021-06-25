scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
Monsoon travel: Delhi, Lonavala among top-booked domestic destinations

The research finds there is a growing popularity of alternative accommodations such as resorts, villas and guesthouses offering a more secluded experience

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 6:20:16 pm
travelling, travelling in the pandemic, travelling in the monsoon season, monsoon season travelling, Indian travellers, planning trips in the monsoon, top domestics destinations for monsoon travel, survey, Booking.com travel survey, indian express newsAre you looking to travel to an offbeat destination in the monsoon season? (Representational image/Pixabay)

As lockdown restrictions ease around the country, digital travel company Booking.com finds a general keenness in people looking to travel domestically again.

Its recent ‘Back to Travel’ research finds Indian travellers searching for destinations to safely explore in the upcoming monsoon months. The findings state that while 68 per cent of Indian travellers state that not being able to travel extensively in 2020 has made them yearn for more travel in 2021, 70 per cent of them have used the increased time at home to plan future travel. In fact, 64 per cent of Indian travellers have banked more vacation days and are excited about longer vacations in 2021. Furthermore, 72 per cent say that travel is more important to them now than it was before the pandemic.

Sharing insights on the top domestic destinations and accommodation types booked by Indian travellers for the months of July and August 2021, the survey states that New Delhi has emerged as the top destination booked, followed by Lonavala and Mumbai.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Second wave effect: Hotels leave big cities, focus on off-beat locations

Here are the top 10 most-booked destinations by Indian travellers in the said period:

1. New Delhi
2. Lonavala
3. Mumbai
4. Manali
5. Bengaluru
6. Jaipur
7. Chennai
8. Goa
9. Gurgaon
10. Kolkata

ALSO READ |Taj Mahal welcomes tourists after two months

In terms of accommodation types, while hotels remain at the top, there is a growing popularity of alternative accommodations such as resorts, villas and guesthouses offering a more secluded experience.

1. Hotel
2. Resort
3. Villa
4. Guest House
5. Apartment

“With the vaccine roll out well underway, coupled with lockdown restrictions slowly beginning to lift across the country, our data shows travellers are hopeful about experiencing travel once again. We are seeing a desire to step out for a change in lifestyle after spending time at home during the lockdown, and making the most of the monsoon season. Health, safety and flexibility remain top priorities in the new normal,” says Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com.

