Monsoon can make these 6 iconic Indian treks extremely risky

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Monsoon paints India’s mountains in shades of emerald, fills waterfalls to the brim and offers beautiful scenery. While the season may seem ideal for nature lovers, it is also one of the riskiest times to head into the Himalayas or other high-altitude trekking routes. Heavy rainfall can trigger landslides, flash floods, swollen streams, poor visibility and slippery trails, making even experienced trekkers vulnerable.
If you’re planning a trekking holiday between June and September, it is worth knowing which routes are best postponed until drier months. Here are six popular treks that are generally considered unsafe during the monsoon.
One of Himachal Pradesh’s most scenic crossover treks, the Hampta Pass connects the lush Kullu Valley with the stark landscapes of Lahaul. However, during the monsoon, the trail becomes particularly hazardous.
Trekkers often encounter overflowing streams, muddy paths, slippery boulder sections and reduced visibility due to persistent rain and fog. Water crossings become stronger and more unpredictable after heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of accidents. Landslides on the approach roads can also delay or halt expeditions.
Best time to visit: Mid-June to early July, depending on weather conditions.
Ironically, the Valley of Flowers reaches its peak bloom during the monsoon. While thousands visit each year, the journey requires extra caution.
The route to the UNESCO World Heritage Site passes through steep mountain roads that are prone to landslides. Continuous rainfall can make the stone pathways slippery, while swollen rivers and streams add to the challenge. Authorities occasionally suspend access when weather conditions become unsafe. Always check official weather and trail advisories before planning your visit.
Widely regarded as one of India’s most beautiful alpine treks, the Kashmir Great Lakes trail features lakes, vast meadows and dramatic mountain scenery. However, the weather can change rapidly during the monsoon.
Heavy rain can turn grassy slopes into slippery inclines, while cloud cover may reduce visibility significantly. Stream crossings become more dangerous, and remote campsites can become difficult to access if weather deteriorates. Because of its high altitude and long trekking days, this route is best attempted during stable weather windows.
Known for its mysterious skeletal lake, the Roopkund Trek involves steep ascents, rocky terrain and high-altitude sections. Although access to Roopkund itself has been restricted in recent years due to ecological concerns, surrounding trekking routes remain vulnerable during the rainy season.
Heavy rainfall increases the likelihood of landslides, loose rocks and slippery trails. Dense fog can further reduce visibility, making navigation difficult in exposed mountain sections. Trekkers should always verify the latest access regulations before making travel plans.
Offering spectacular views of Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu, the Sandakphu Trek is among eastern India’s most popular hiking routes. During the monsoon, however, persistent rain transforms forest trails into muddy, slippery paths. Leech infestations become common, while thick cloud cover often obscures the mountain panoramas that attract trekkers in the first place. Road access to trailheads may also be affected by landslides. For the best experience, plan this trek during autumn or spring.
Considered one of India’s toughest Himalayan expeditions, the Pin Parvati Pass Trek demands excellent fitness and prior high-altitude trekking experience. Attempting it during the monsoon significantly increases the risks.
The trail features glacier crossings, fast-flowing rivers, steep ascents and remote campsites. Heavy rain can cause streams to swell rapidly, while unstable slopes become more prone to landslides and rockfalls. Rescue operations in such remote terrain are also extremely challenging. This trek should only be attempted during favourable weather under the guidance of experienced trekking operators.