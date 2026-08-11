Monsoon can make these 6 iconic Indian treks extremely risky

Monsoon paints India’s mountains in shades of emerald, fills waterfalls to the brim and offers beautiful scenery. While the season may seem ideal for nature lovers, it is also one of the riskiest times to head into the Himalayas or other high-altitude trekking routes. Heavy rainfall can trigger landslides, flash floods, swollen streams, poor visibility and slippery trails, making even experienced trekkers vulnerable.

If you’re planning a trekking holiday between June and September, it is worth knowing which routes are best postponed until drier months. Here are six popular treks that are generally considered unsafe during the monsoon.

1. Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

One of Himachal Pradesh’s most scenic crossover treks, the Hampta Pass connects the lush Kullu Valley with the stark landscapes of Lahaul. However, during the monsoon, the trail becomes particularly hazardous.