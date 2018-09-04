The Mohan Mahal restaurant will take you back to the regal era of princely royalty

The Royal dining hall at Mohan Mahal serves their guests in silverware that glows in the golden lights of the candles. (Source: Official Facebook page) The Royal dining hall at Mohan Mahal serves their guests in silverware that glows in the golden lights of the candles. (Source: Official Facebook page)

The spectacular Mohan Mahal in Rajasthan is architecturally inspired by the Sheesh Mahal. Built in the traditional Rajasthani style inside the JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa, which is located amidst the mighty Aravalis is gaining popularity in the desert state, it has arches and jharokhas embellished with over three-and-a-half lakh mirrors in intricate patterns, and devoid of any artificial lighting. They serve an exquisite menu curated by the chef which has some of the most celebrated dishes of the Rajasthani culture.

They give a glimpse of the royal lifestyle that the Rajasthani kings and queens had back in time. The Royal dining hall at Mohan Mahal serves their guests in silverware that glows in the golden lights of the candles. The sturdy leather bound furniture spells elegance and intricate patterns showcase regal designs.

Right from the decor to the food, every bit of this restaurant is designed to take their guests back to the regal era of princely royalty. They have two thali which is derived from age-old recipes of royal families to serve the variants – the Rajasthani and the Mughlai thali.

