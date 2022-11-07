Mira Rajput’s ‘postcard from the Pink City’ is a mix of fashion, food and travel; see pics

Mira Rajput loves to travel; she is often seen detailing her journeys on Instagram — whether they are international trips or domestic ones.

Besides travelling, the social media influencer is also big on her fashion game and food. This time when she took off, it was no different. Mira managed to share an album of pictures from her time in Rajasthan’s capital city, Jaipur. Let’s just say, it made us want to take off, too, and try out all the regional delicacies that the state is famous for.

The 28-year-old captioned the series of pictures “Postcard from the Pink City”.

In the first picture, she appeared to pose inside the Jantar Mantar, which is a famous astronomical observatory. Mira was seen wearing a red printed halter-neck dress, which she accessorised with a hat, a pair of sunglasses and silver flats.

In another picture, we could see the beautiful façade of the Hawa Mahal. Somewhere else, she clicked and posted a picture of her ivory juttis with an intricate design. The mother-of-two also photographed the famous Amber Palace at night, which was quite a sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Finally, there were also some pictures of drool-worthy food. While one of the pictures was that of an elaborate thali, in another, Mira appeared to down a glass of lassi.

In the caption, Mira wrote: “Jaipur is my soul city. I immediately feel a sense of warmth, comfort and belonging when I’m there. Maybe because I’ve lived through my mom’s memories of school and explored the city with her, or the memorable trips to the Lit Fest over the years or maybe just the intensity of culture without it being overwhelming.”

“The people, the art forms, the Jantar Mantar (I was blown away by how the astronomical centre was built 300 years ago to correctly calculate time, planetary movements and even the percentage of each zodiac sign in the sky) and the thali! Every time I visit I want to stay just one more day,” she continued.

Advertisement

The wellness and skincare enthusiast also made a food recommendation. “Found this amazing thali place called ‘Thali & more’ (which is a simple all vegetarian eatery), and man, I’m still dreaming about the dal bati churma and the aloo pyaz sabzi.”

“The one in the picture is from Rambagh Palace; ask for Kishen ji to tell you all the stories from when he spent time with Maharani Gayatri Devi as her personal butler. And do not miss Rawat ki kachori. I had one every day with lassi,” she concluded.

Her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the beauty of Jaipur. Someone wrote: “I, too, love the vibe of the place. Especially when it comes to shopping and visiting those mahals…”

Advertisement

Another person commented, “Love the Jaipur capture, absolute justice to my city.” Someone else added, “Lovely pics… I love this city, too, it has absolutely magical vibes.”

We are in love with these pictures! What about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!