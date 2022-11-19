scorecardresearch
Travel diaries: Inside Mira Kapoor’s trip to the New York City

Mira recently took a trip to NYC and shared some fun photos, making us want to pack our bags

Mira Rajput Kapoor enjoyed a wonderful trip to New York. (Source: Instagram/Mira Kapoor)

New York City is considered to be one of the most happening places in the world. Bursting with culture, colour, ideas, and endless opportunities, the city is, definitely, a world in itself. Mira Kapoor recently took a trip to NYC and shared some fun photos, making us want to pack our bags.

The 28-year-old shared a few pictures of her sitting in a quaint café featuring marble tables and lush green plants. Donning a trendy checkered sweater and matching earrings, Mira knows how to keep it casual yet chic.

Mira in full bloom at a café in NYC. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) She looked stunning in this attire (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

One of the best things about New York? Its breathtaking natural beauty! Mira looks refreshed in these pictures taken at the city’s most famous spot – Central Park – which is bejewelled with fall colours. Her beige sunglasses take her style game a few notches higher with her black coat looking incredibly cosy.

Mira enjoys the stunning fall colours. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) Another beautiful picture from Central Park in New York. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

A trip to NYC is incomplete without devouring some of the city’s famous delicacies. From sumptuous croissants to other decadent desserts, Mira enjoyed it all. Have a look below:

A visually scrumptious sight. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) How tempting is that? (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

What better than to spend some wonderful moments with your friends? Mira seemed to have caught up with her friends in the city.

Bonding over food — the best kind of bonding. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) Mira and her friend were all smiles. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

