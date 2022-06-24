scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Mira Kapoor shares photographs from Switzerland’s St. Moritz; know more about the place

The social media influencer shared pictures from St. Moritz in Switzerland, where she seems to be holidaying with her family. Her son, Zain, also made an appearance in one of the photos

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 3:00:32 pm
Mira Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Mira Kapoor travelling, Mira Kapoor Switzerland pictures, Mira Kapoor news, Mira Kapoor children, Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, indian express newsThe mother-of-two posed in a neon green sweater in a series of pictures. (Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor is on a dreamy vacation and has taken to social media to tease her followers with pictures from the idyllic Swiss countryside. So, if you were feeling mid-week blues, these photographs may make you feel more so. But, it can also be an impetus for you to pack your bags and go exploring.

The social media influencer shared pictures from St. Moritz in Switzerland, where she seems to be holidaying with her family. Her son, Zain, also made an appearance in one of the photos, making for a supremely-cute frame. Mira, however, called him a “serial photobomber”.

The mother-of-two, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, posed in a neon green sweater in a series of pictures with a lot of greenery and mountains in the background. She finished the look with a purple cap, a pink backpack and a pair of black sunglasses.

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

St. Moritz is a town in Switzerland, hailed as a luxury alpine resort town in the Engadin valley. According to stmoritz.com, in 1864, a hotelier by the name of Johannes Badrutt had made a bet with some of his British guests, promising them that along with gorgeous summers, winter in St. Moritz is pleasant, too, and that on clear days, one can “enjoy the sunshine on the terrace without wearing a jacket”.

But, when it turned out to be wrong, the hotelier promised to pay for his guests’ travel costs and accommodation. In the December that followed, the same group crossed the Julier Pass wearing furs, but when they arrived in St. Moritz, they were greeted with “blue skies, warm sunshine and Badrutt”, who stood there “without a jacket and with rolled up sleeves”.

Mira Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Mira Kapoor travelling, Mira Kapoor Switzerland pictures, Mira Kapoor news, Mira Kapoor children, Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, indian express news St. Moritz in Switzerland. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

This is how winter tourism was born here.

St. Moritz has hosted the Winter Olympics twice: once in 1928 and later in 1948. It is a tourist-friendly place owing to the weather, and in winters, one can enjoy the ‘White Turf’ horse race here, which is held on the frozen Lake St. Moritz. Popular tourist activities here include skiing, snowboarding, and hiking.

Would you like to visit?

