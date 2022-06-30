Mira Kapoor’s love for food, fashion is palpable in these pictures from Italy’s Sciacca

Mira Kapoor is on a long vacation with her family, and they seem to now be enjoying their time in Italy.

The social media influencer, who was recently visiting Switzerland’s St Moritz, has since moved to Sciacca, Italy, from where she posted some enviable pictures; fashion and food enthusiasts, make notes!

Sciacca is a town in Sicily, Italy, in the province of Agrigento on the southwestern coast, which is famous for its views of the Mediterranean Sea. Mira posted a series of pictures, one of which was a selfie, in which she let her hair loose and looked uber-chic in a salmon pink floral attire, presumably a swimwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The rest of the album comprised pictures of her plate, which featured mouth watering delicacies. While one of the meals consisted of a generous piece of watermelon, some papaya pieces and grapes, the other was a delectable cheese platter with a dollop of cream and some greens.

Mira’s sartorial choices were shades of pink. She even posted this picture in a powder pink shirt — her face hidden behind a bunch of pretty flowers — as she finished her food.

“Beaches and peaches. It’s my jam,” the mother-of-two captioned a separate post, in which she was seen in a summery outfit that is every fashion lover’s dream.

Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, wore a black bra underneath an orange long-sleeved cotton top, with her buttons undone. She completed her look with a pair of silver embellished chappals, a hat and a white mini skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

For accessories, she wore a pair of earrings and sunglasses.

A few days ago, she shared photographs from the Chesa Veglia restaurant in St Moritz, which is “supposed to be one of the best restaurants”. “But what stood out for me wasn’t just how simple yet delicious the food was, but the way the atmosphere just enveloped us into [Swiss] warmth and hospitality,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira added that her favourite was the pizza with brie that she “just couldn’t stop eating” and “crawled onto Shahid’s plate, too”. “And I’m so glad the hotel wasn’t far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking,” her caption read.

