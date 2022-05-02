Mira Kapoor’s Dubai ‘girls’ trip’ is all about food, fashion, and adventure; take a look

Mira Kapoor is holidaying in Dubai with her college friends and it is giving us all the FOMO. From delectable food to gorgeous fashion and some adventure-filled activities, Mira is experiencing it all.

Take a look at the highlights from her trip:

Fashion

Mira gave the glitzy Dubai a run for its money decked in a gorgeous off-shoulder silver metallic structured top by Amit Aggarwal. She paired it with flared trousers and a black bag, and posed against the skyscraping Burj Khalifa.

On another night out with friends, Mira posed in a sequined little black dress, accessorised with a bright green handbag and black shimmery block heels.

Fun

She also shared an endearing video with her college friends enjoying a relaxing swim “on top of the world”, with views of the Palm Jumeirah. She wrote in her caption, “Girls Trip: ✅ On top of the world with my girls 💋❤️”

Mira also shared a video from the dining space at the top of Burj Khalifa, looking lovely in a neon green off-shoulder dress.

On the trip, Mira also ticked sky diving off her bucket list in Dubai, floating above the beautiful city and witnessing unobstructed views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Persian Gulf.

Food

Mira shared a picture of herself with what her meal — a truffle pizza. She wrote a humorous caption, “Everyday I’m trufflin’.” She was seen wearing a blue vintage-looking shirt with futuristic shades.

