Two more Indian beaches accorded the coveted ‘Blue Flag’ tag; know more about them

Two more Indian beaches — Minicoy Thundi beach and Kadmat beach, both in Lakshadweep — have been accorded the coveted International eco-label ‘Blue Flag’, taking India’s tally to 12 in the list of the world’s cleanest and most eco-friendly “beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators”.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, wrote, “Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach – both in Lakshadweep – are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world.”

Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach – both in Lakshadweep – are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world. pic.twitter.com/i2bTdB5tJi — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 26, 2022

“Together the two beaches have taken India’s tally of Blue Beaches to 12. This is part of India’s relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” he added, to which PM Modi replied, “This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India’s coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness.”

This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India’s coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness. https://t.co/4gRsWussRt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2022

Minicoy Thundi beach

This beach is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike (Source: lakshadweep.gov.in) This beach is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike (Source: lakshadweep.gov.in)

Located on the scenic southernmost island of Lakshadweep, Minicoy Thundi beach is considered one of the most pristine and beautiful beaches in the country. According to pib.gov.in, “The Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by the turquoise blue water of the lagoon.”

A paradise for swimmers and tourists alike, one can indulge in a variety of activities here including sunbathing, fishing, swimming, bird watching, etc. What also attracts tourists to this beach is a vintage lighthouse that adds to its beauty. Don’t forget to witness some gorgeous views from the lighthouse and click amazing pictures!

Kadmat beach

Kadmat beach gets the ‘Blue Flag’ tag (Source: Lakshadweep.gov.in) Kadmat beach gets the ‘Blue Flag’ tag (Source: Lakshadweep.gov.in)

Kadmat beach is situated at a distance of 407 km from Cochin and boasts of a huge lagoon, long sandy stretches and huge coral growth, among other attractions. “The Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. It is a paradise for nature lovers with its pearl white sand, blue lagoon waters, moderate climate and friendly locals,” pib.gov.in stated.

This beach is an ideal spot for those who love indulging in water sports activities and witnessing some breathtaking scenes.

According to the government’s press release, both beaches have designated staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance; and for the safety and security of swimmers. “Both the beaches comply with all the 33 criteria as mandated by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).”

Advertisement

Other Indian beaches which have received the ‘Blue Flag’ tag are – Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha, Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry beaches.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!