scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place

"Very very short run in Alexandria, just to stretch the legs! Egypt is beautiful," wrote the fitness enthusiast

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 5:30:27 pm
Milind Soman, Milind Soman running, Milind Soman in Egypt, Milind Soman in Alexandria, Milind Soman running on a beach, Alexandria in Egypt, about Alexandria city, indian express newsWhile exploring Egypt with his wife Ankita, Soman posted a video of himself running on a beach in Alexandria. (Photo: Instagram/@milindrunning)

Milind Soman takes health and fitness seriously, which is why not a day goes by when the actor and model does not exercise. Even when he feels particularly lazy or is on a vacation, the 56-year-old finds a way to squeeze in some form of physical activity, even if it is not rigorous.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently, he was exploring Egypt with his wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness freak and a yoga enthusiast. Soman posted a video of himself running on a beach in the city of Alexandria.

The caption read, “Very very short run in Alexandria, just to stretch the legs! Egypt is beautiful, the people are amazing and I can’t imagine what it would be like if the ancient Pharaonic culture was alive today. Mind boggling.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

In the video — shot in slow-motion — Soman wore a pair of light blue shorts, which he paired with a dark blue t-shirt, while also accessorising with matching blue sunglasses. He smiled as he ran bare feet on the beach, the background looking simply stunning.

In a separate Instagram post, he seemed to enjoy the “view of the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria”.

ALSO READ |Kartik Aaryan documents his Europe trip, gives major vacation goals

Dressed in the same set of clothes, Soman sat on a rock and looked at the distance, explaining in the caption that the sun was “already so bright at 7 am” and that “after 14 days of climbing mountains, diving in the Red Sea and trekking in the desert, it was nice to spend a couple of hours on the last morning sitting by the beach!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

As mentioned earlier, Alexandria is a Mediterranean port city in Egypt, which is considered to be one of the oldest cities in the world. It was said to have been founded in 331 BC by Alexander the Great, a king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon, famous for his global conquests.

ALSO READ |Greece: The lager louts are back in Zakynthos

During his time, Alexandria flourished and became a major centre of Hellenic civilization (of ancient Greece, a northeastern Mediterranean civilization). It is said to have even replaced Memphis — in present-day Greater Cairo — to become Egypt’s capital back then.

Milind Soman, Milind Soman running, Milind Soman in Egypt, Milind Soman in Alexandria, Milind Soman running on a beach, Alexandria in Egypt, about Alexandria city, indian express news Alexandria is the largest city on the Mediterranean, second-largest in Egypt after Cairo. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

It was also once home to the famed Lighthouse of Alexandria, which was among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, along with the Library of Alexandria.

Interestingly, the city is the largest on the Mediterranean, second-largest in Egypt (after capital city Cairo), fourth-largest in the Arab world, and ninth-largest in Africa. Today, Alexandria is a famous tourist destination owing to its Greco-Roman landmarks and old-world cafes, along with its beaches.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad; PM Modi to inaugurate event today

Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad; PM Modi to inaugurate event today

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Bengaluru

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma
CWG 2022

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained

Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor, pregnancy
All the times Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her maternity style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement