Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place

Milind Soman takes health and fitness seriously, which is why not a day goes by when the actor and model does not exercise. Even when he feels particularly lazy or is on a vacation, the 56-year-old finds a way to squeeze in some form of physical activity, even if it is not rigorous.

Recently, he was exploring Egypt with his wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness freak and a yoga enthusiast. Soman posted a video of himself running on a beach in the city of Alexandria.

The caption read, “Very very short run in Alexandria, just to stretch the legs! Egypt is beautiful, the people are amazing and I can’t imagine what it would be like if the ancient Pharaonic culture was alive today. Mind boggling.”

In the video — shot in slow-motion — Soman wore a pair of light blue shorts, which he paired with a dark blue t-shirt, while also accessorising with matching blue sunglasses. He smiled as he ran bare feet on the beach, the background looking simply stunning.

In a separate Instagram post, he seemed to enjoy the “view of the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria”.

Dressed in the same set of clothes, Soman sat on a rock and looked at the distance, explaining in the caption that the sun was “already so bright at 7 am” and that “after 14 days of climbing mountains, diving in the Red Sea and trekking in the desert, it was nice to spend a couple of hours on the last morning sitting by the beach!”

As mentioned earlier, Alexandria is a Mediterranean port city in Egypt, which is considered to be one of the oldest cities in the world. It was said to have been founded in 331 BC by Alexander the Great, a king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon, famous for his global conquests.

During his time, Alexandria flourished and became a major centre of Hellenic civilization (of ancient Greece, a northeastern Mediterranean civilization). It is said to have even replaced Memphis — in present-day Greater Cairo — to become Egypt’s capital back then.

Alexandria is the largest city on the Mediterranean, second-largest in Egypt after Cairo. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Alexandria is the largest city on the Mediterranean, second-largest in Egypt after Cairo. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

It was also once home to the famed Lighthouse of Alexandria, which was among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, along with the Library of Alexandria.

Interestingly, the city is the largest on the Mediterranean, second-largest in Egypt (after capital city Cairo), fourth-largest in the Arab world, and ninth-largest in Africa. Today, Alexandria is a famous tourist destination owing to its Greco-Roman landmarks and old-world cafes, along with its beaches.

