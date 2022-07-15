Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar visit Mount Sinai to ‘retrace the journey Moses took 3500 years ago’

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar not only set massive fitness goals, but also travel often and share snippets of their vacations on social media. That is exactly what they have been doing of late, stirring wanderlust with their clicks. This time, the couple is enjoying in Egypt!

Milind and Ankita were in Mount Sinai to, according to the supermodel, “retrace the journey that Moses took 3500 years ago to hear the voice of God.” “The first stop, the Monastery of St Catherine, was martyred at the age of 18 in the 4th century. Faith is everything,” he captioned some pictures on Instagram.

“Egypt is much more than the pyramids,” Ankita Konwar wrote as she shared some tips for fellow travellers.

Cover your head

Carry your water bottles

Enjoy when you get a bit of shade

There is a small mosque and a church at the top so dress accordingly

“Most people hike at night to ditch the heat and catch the sunrise but we are enthu cutlets and we love the sun,”(sic) she wrote.

Mount Sinai and Monastery of St Catherine

Also known as Jabal Mūsā or Mountain of Moses, Mount Sinai has immense religious significance. It is “a total of 4.85 km hike to the top from St Catherine’s Monastery. Summit altitude is 7500ft making it the 5th highest point of Egypt” Ankita mentioned in a video.

The place is a famous tourist attraction, and is known for its magnificent views during the hike. Both the climb and the summit offer spectacular views of the valleys and the mountain chains spread around into the distance. One can go there with help of camels, donkeys, or on foot.

At the foot of Mount Sinai is the Monastery of St Catherine. “The Monastery, founded in the 6th century, is the oldest Christian monastery still in use for its initial function. Its walls and buildings are of great significance to studies of Byzantine architecture and the Monastery houses outstanding collections of early Christian manuscripts and icons,” UNESCO’s website reads. The monastery was declared a world heritage site in 2002.

The whole area is considered to be sacred to three religions: Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

