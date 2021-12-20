Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar clicked running on a gorgeous beach in Goa; details inside

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are arguably one of the fittest couples in town. From running marathons together to hitting the gym, the duo has been breaking stereotypes since quite some time.

A champion of holistic living, the pair regularly hits beautiful locales to train for their next big adventure. They were recently spotted running on a gorgeous beach in Goa — called Mobor, and we can’t take our eyes off the serene spot. Ankita took to Instagram to post a picture:

Located in South Goa, the Mobor beach features pristine white sand, palm trees and peace: perfect for your 2022 getaway. Milind and Ankita are currently visiting to train for their upcoming 110 km marathon in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It is an extension of the Cavelossim beach and is situated at the Southern side of confluence of River Sal with the Arabian Sea.

Soothing to the eyes, the beach is one of the cleanest in Goa as it’s not as popular as other party hotspots. It is perfect for you if you’re looking for a bit of peace and quiet to start the New Year on a fresh note.

There’s no dearth of entertainment on the beach as you’ll find beach shacks, while the waves are safe for swimming. Water sports on the sea and river cruises are popular tourist activities.

If you’re not in the mood for adventure sports, there are bird-watching and dolphin-watching tours available that will introduce you to the rich flora and fauna life here.

The best time to visit Mobor is the winter season, between November and February. During the colder months, dolphins may be visible in the sea. The presence of migratory birds also increases during this season.

