Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar serve major couple travel goals; see pics

Many celebrities have been serving us with couple goals, this vacation season. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, too, have hopped on the bandwagon with their latest clicks. The couple has been blessing our Instagram feeds with their oh-so-adorable travel posts.

Ankita set the ball rolling with her first picture in which the duo can be seen smiling widely on the plane on their way to Egypt. “Travelling got us smiling like,” she captioned the post.

What took our hearts was a photo posted by Milind in which Ankita was seen looking at her husband while holding her floppy hat. Ankita donned a simple polka dotted dress while Milind chose a blue full sleeve t-shirt and denim jeans.

In another picture, Milind was seen enjoying delicious-looking ice cream while sitting near the pool. “When in Egypt you will eat ice cream very, very slowly. Do you know why ?” he captioned the post. Sharing updates, he added, “@ankita_earthy and I arrived in Sharm el Sheikh via Cairo today, and it is gorgeous!”

Ankita Konwar also shared a photo of their hotel room and the view looked breathtaking!

A few months back, the duo had also gone on a cruise. There, too, they did not fail to serve us with their adorable pictures. Calling it a “dream”, Soman had captioned the post, “Between the adventure at Lakshadweep, the food on board, the Bollywood-themed shows, the views, and all the activities they had for us, @ankita_earthy and I can’t seem to pick what we enjoyed the most.”

In another video, the duo sent the internet on a tizzy. They posed against a beautiful sunset, looking serene together. What took the cake was Milind giving a forehead kiss to Ankita. The video left us in complete awe of the couple.

