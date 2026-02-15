Check out the Michelin Guide’s top 5 ‘Best Architecture and Design Hotels’

The Michelin Guide just unveiled its Architecture & Design Awards 2025 and these hotels redefine what it means to stay in style. (Source: Instagram/@michelinguide)

Luxury travel isn’t just about exploring exotic locales. The views, the stay, the food — everything makes for a memorable holiday, starting with the hotel you choose. For architecture enthusiasts, whose hearts start racing at the sight of stunning design and skilled genius, the Michelin Guide’s top 5 picks for the Best Architecture and Design category are the perfect starting point to plan the perfect getaway that celebrates their hobby.

Here’s a quick look at the winners for the year 2025:

1. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

According to the official website of The Michelin Guide, the avant-garde silhouette of Atlantis The Royal consists of six interconnected towers, each composed of terraced, cantilevered blocks with their own spaces and amenities. The interlocking design creates a myriad of naturally ventilated, shaded outdoor spaces for hotel guests, resulting in a building that feels less like a hotel, and more like a green neighbourhood.