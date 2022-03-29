Meghalaya’s living root bridges in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites; know more about them

Meghalaya’s living root bridges, found in over 70 villages in the state, have now found a place on the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote, “I am thrilled to announce that our ‘Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya’ has been included in the @UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list.”

“The living root bridges not only stand out for their exemplary human-environment symbiotic relationship but also focus on their pioneering use for connectivity and resilience, and the need to adopt sustainable measures to balance economy and ecology,” he added.

Sangma had pitched for UNESCO recognition of the bridges on January 21, 2022, as the hill state marked its 50th year of creation.

Grown by the indigenous Khasi tribal communities, the Ficus-based rural connectivity and livelihood solutions can be found within the dense subtropical moist broadleaf forest eco-region of Meghalaya. According to UNESCO, “These structural ecosystems have performed in extreme climatic conditions for centuries, and encapsulate a profound harmony between humans and nature.”

These bridges facilitate connectivity and disaster resilience in more than 75 remote villages in and near the wettest region on the planet.

What is a living root bridge?

It is a type of simple suspension bridge formed by the method of tree shaping to form living plant roots across a stream or river. The roots are then allowed to grow and strengthen over time. Some of the bridges are believed to be hundreds of years old. Once mature, some bridges can have as many as 50 people crossing them and can last for over 150 years.

Locally known as jingkieng jri, these are very common in the southern part of Meghalaya where villages — from the Khasi and Jaintia tribes — grow them by training the ‘ficus elastica‘ tree on both sides of water bodies over a period of about 10-15 years where the roots form the bridge. These bridges can also be found in the state of Nagaland.

While the exact beginning of the tradition of creating living root bridges is not known, the earliest written record of Cherrapunji’s bridges can be found in the 1844 Journal of the Asiatic Society of Bengal.

How to access these bridges?

One of the longest known living root bridges in the state — over 50 metres in length — the Rangthylliang bridge can be reached from the villages of Mawkyrnot or Rangthylliang. You can take part in a trek that begins in Rangthylliang Village and ends in Mawkyrnot Village, to witness seven such bridges and learn about their local history.

There are also several double living-root bridges in the state, with the double-decker root bridge of Nongriat being the most famous. Located in East Khasi Hills, it is unique because of its multi-level formation. “The descent to the Nongriat double-decker root bridge is an epic one. You begin at the tip of the valley close to the village of Tyrna and climb down approximately 3000 steps. On the way, there are plenty of stunning vistas and natural sights to soak in,” according to meghalayatourism.in.

Having withstood extreme rainfall related disaster events for centuries and presenting a breakthrough in nature-based engineering in terms of bridge design and construction, these bridges also contribute to the ecology through the forest and riparian restoration in addition to playing an essential socio-economic role. According to UNESCO, the indigenous community, including the farmers and hunters, continue to use and nurture these structures.

