Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Know more about Mawmluh Cave in Meghalaya, one of UNESCO’s ‘First 100 IUGS Geological Sites’ in the world

It is believed to be the fourth longest cave in the Indian subcontinent with a total length of 7 km of cave passages

Mawmluh Caves, MeghalayaMawmluh Caves in India have made it to the 'First 100 International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) Geological Sites' (Source: Conrad Sangma/Instagram)

Mawmluh Cave in Meghalaya, locally known as Krem Mawmluh, has been listed as UNESCO’s one of the ‘First 100 IUGS (International Union of Geological Sciences) Geological Sites’ in the world. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to announce this news.

“Mawmluh Cave in Sohra, Meghalaya known for the ‘Meghalayan Age’ has been selected by @theIUGS (@UNESCO) as one of the ‘FIRST 100 IUGS GEOLOGICAL SITES’ in the world,” he wrote, sharing a mesmerising picture of the cave.

One of the most prominent caves in Meghalaya, Mawmluh Cave is located near Mawmluh, a small hamlet in Meghalaya. It is believed to be the fourth longest cave in the Indian subcontinent with a total length of 7 km of cave passages.

With its entrance located at a height of 10 feet above sea level, one can spot stalagmite structures and other rock formations inside this cave. You just cannot miss a pool inside the cave, which is reportedly formed as an outcome of five different rivers discovering their way inside the cave.

According to trawell.in, the cave is too deep and contains passages, calcite formations of various kinds, massive caverns, waist-deep pools, a few meters of belly crawl, and few climbs. “Only ¼th of the cave receives sunlight while the rest of the cave remains shrouded in the darkness,” it noted.

People suffering from acute respiratory disorders are advised to avoid visiting the Mawmluh Cave due to its dizzy atmosphere owing to its geographical formation.

It is also believed that the stalagmite from this cave helped prove the existence of a 200-year-long drought that occurred after the Ice Age around 4,200 ago, destroying many civilisations around the world. To describe this period, the term ‘Meghalayan Age’ was coined.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 07:00:39 pm
