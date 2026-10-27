Matriarch trip: How travelling across generations can strengthen family bonds

Travel is increasingly used to strengthen family relationships, and one emerging trend is focusing on women across generations. A ‘matriarch trip’ brings mothers, daughters, grandmothers, aunts and other female family members together, not necessarily for sightseeing or an elaborate holiday, but to spend intentional time together and preserve family stories.

The idea is to create a relaxed setting where older family members can share memories, traditions and experiences that may otherwise be lost over time. Having several generations present can also bring different perspectives to the same family history, helping younger members understand their roots through conversations rather than only through photographs or old records.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Unlike a typical multigenerational vacation, the emphasis is less on packing the itinerary with activities and more on connection. A short stay close to home, a family meal, looking through old photographs or simply sitting together can become an opportunity for meaningful conversations. For some families, the trip can also become a way to recognise the women who have traditionally carried much of the caregiving, organising, and emotional responsibilities within the family.

The trend raises interesting questions about why intentional time away from everyday routines can change family dynamics, whether these experiences can strengthen relationships between generations, and what children can learn from seeing their parents interact with their own parents.

We spoke to a mental health expert to understand what makes a matriarch trip emotionally meaningful, when such gatherings can strengthen family bonds, and how families can recreate the experience even if travelling together is not possible.

How can stepping away from routines strengthen family connections?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Stepping away from everyday routines gives families something that busy schedules often take away: uninterrupted attention. When people spend intentional, relaxed time together, they focus less on responsibilities, deadlines and household roles, and more on simply enjoying each other’s company. This can create opportunities for conversations that may not happen during everyday life.”

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For different generations, she says, shared experiences — such as travelling, cooking, playing games or exploring a new place — can also create common memories and help family members understand one another beyond their usual roles. Grandparents may share stories and traditions, while younger members bring different perspectives, interests and experiences. This exchange can strengthen empathy and reduce generational distance.

“I often see connection growing not necessarily through grand gestures, but through presence. When families slow down, listen to one another and create moments without pressure, they build a sense of belonging. These shared experiences can become emotional anchors that families continue to draw upon long after the time together has ended,” mentions Khangarot.

How can family stories and memories strengthen intergenerational relationships?

Conversations about family history and childhood memories can help different generations see one another as whole people rather than only through their family roles. A parent is not just “mum” or “dad,” and a grandparent is not simply an elder; they were once children, young adults, and individuals navigating their own fears, dreams and challenges.

Khangarot states, “When grandparents share stories about their childhood or parents talk about their experiences growing up, younger family members may develop greater empathy and context for understanding their choices, values and reactions. They may discover similarities, struggles or circumstances they were previously unaware of. At the same time, younger generations can share their own perspectives, helping older family members understand how the world and their experiences differ today. These conversations can also preserve family identity and traditions while allowing space for differences. Ultimately, being heard and understood across generations can create emotional closeness, compassion and a stronger sense of belonging.”

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How can families make a matriarch trip emotionally healthy and inclusive?

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What can help make a matriarch-led family trip emotionally healthy and inclusive? A. Expect everyone to participate in every activity. B. Use the trip as an opportunity to resolve all past family conflicts. C. Discuss expectations and boundaries beforehand while respecting different needs, preferences and energy levels. Story continues below this ad D. Avoid discussing responsibilities so everyone can simply go with the flow. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C A healthy family trip does not require everyone to agree or resolve every past conflict. Khangarot reveals that families can create psychological safety by discussing expectations, responsibilities, personal space and boundaries before travelling. It is also important to recognise that different family members may have different energy levels and interests, so nobody needs to participate in every activity. If disagreements arise, pausing, listening and focusing on the present situation can prevent old conflicts from taking over. Most importantly, connection can also happen outside travel through shared meals, cooking, storytelling, video calls and celebrating milestones.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.