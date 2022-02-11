Manushi Chhillar sets massive travel goals with her Oman vacation; best places to visit in the country

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar is always on the top of her fashion and fitness game, and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. And now, Manushi is also serving major travel goals with her vacay pictures from Oman. From paragliding to playing badminton — she is surely making the best of her time in the country.

The 24-year-old shared a picture of herself, all ready to go paragliding and a video where she can be seen exploring the vast skies of Oman in a glider. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

She explored the city on a bicycle wearing a pair of chic pistachio-coloured co-ords. Motivating us to go out in the sun and play. Manushi can also be seen playing badminton on the beach.

ALSO READ | Some of the best places to visit in Montreux, a breathtaking winter vacation paradise

“Some badminton and some cycling,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Next, she gave her followers a bird’s eye view of the beautiful country as she enjoyed her time paragliding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi’s vacation diaries surely have us wanting to pack our bags, and jet away to Oman. If you are looking for the best places to visit this country, we have curated a list for you.

Muscat

A visit to Muscat is quintessential on your trip to Oman. Home to forts, palaces, museums and markets, Muscat has an old-world charm that will sweep you off your feet with its culture and details. According to Holidify, the best time to visit the capital city is between October and March.

Salalah

Salalah offers a majestic travel experience. (Source: Pixabay) Salalah offers a majestic travel experience. (Source: Pixabay)

Replete with rich culture, history and magnificent beaches, Salalah is home to the Sultan of Oman and is famous for its Arabian Peninsula and unique climate. You must visit the city during the monsoon as constant rain in the area brings alive its lush mountains and greenery.

ALSO READ | Lose yourself in the beauty of night sky at these stargazing destinations in India

Nizwa

If you are a history enthusiast, Nizwa should be on your travel itinerary. Did you know that the city of Nizwa served as the capital of Oman in the sixth and seventh centuries? It is also home to an incredible fort that was built in the 17th century. It is located among the highest mountains of Oman and is also referred to as ‘The Pearl of Islam’.

Wahiba Sands

Visit the Wahiba Sands in Oman. (Source: Pixabay) Visit the Wahiba Sands in Oman. (Source: Pixabay)

In the heart of eastern Oman, the Wahiba Sands stretch endlessly for miles and promise you a desert experience like none other. If you are looking to explore authentic and traditional Oman, Wahiba Sands is your place to go, which is home to the Bedouin tribe.

Masirah Island

For nature lovers, Masirah Islands is the perfect destination. Filled with stunning beaches and exciting water sports, it is perfect for a weekend getaway, away from the hustle-bustle of city life. It is a secret kiteboarding paradise as it is always windy with the cool breeze coming in from the Arabian sea.

When are you planning your trip to Oman?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!