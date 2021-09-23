‘Worst thing I have ever seen’: Netizens react to prison-turned-luxury hotel

A prison-turned-luxury hotel recently led to a Twitter debate after a user shared various pictures clicked by travellers at the location.

Anna Seregina shared screenshots of Instagram posts related to luxury hotel Malmaison Oxford in England. “Found a prison that has been converted to an influencer hotel,” she wrote on social media.

Found a prison that has been converted to an influencer hotel 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pKxAooZvCH — Anna Seregina (@touchingcheeses) September 20, 2021

This irked netizens, who criticised the idea of using a prison as a novelty and profiting off “trauma and downfall”.

“The concept of the Malmaison Oxford Prison Hotel is disgusting, but humans have turned Olympic stadiums into open air prisons so I shouldn’t be surprised,” wrote a user.

The concept of the Malmaison Oxford Prison Hotel is disgusting, but humans have turned Olympic stadiums into open air prisons so I shouldn’t be surprised. — Jurl’s World (@GoldGG_) September 21, 2021

Malmaison Oxford is part of the Oxford Castle Complex that was a prison until it was closed in 1996 and the building was sold to Malmaison hotel chain, reports Newsweek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malmaison Hotels (@malmaisonhotels)

The hotel, according to its website, has 95 rooms and suites built out of what was originally “your average basic cell”. “But they’ve done their time and are now reformed as luxurious locations to lay your head, thanks to super-fast Wi-Fi, super-comfy beds and powerful drench showers you’ll want to surrender to. There are simply the most stunning and original hotel rooms in Oxford, meaning they’re now on the most wanted list.”

Here’s how other social media users reacted:

There’s a new dumpling spot in LA that’s “prison themed”. All the food bloggers are posting about it, as a kitschy fun experience. Was very weird to see it all over my feed. — Maize Larue (@MaizeDaisyJane) September 20, 2021

I really hate this a lot, well done. — vin geisel 🇵🇸🧠 (@brainwormholes) September 20, 2021

This is the worst thing I have ever seen. — Capn Cardboard (@CardboardCapn) September 20, 2021

It was converted because the building was listed, it can’t be demolished. It was the best reuse of the building to preserve it. — Darren Husted (@darrenhusted) September 21, 2021

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!