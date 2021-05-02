Maldives’ ‘I’m Vaccinated’ tourism campaign to ensure visitor safety

The country wants visitors to feel a sense of safety and comfort amid the pandemic. For them to interact with the first fully vaccinated tourism workforce. (Photo: Pixabay)

In a bid to welcome more tourists and to assure them of their safety, the island nation of Maldives has launched the ‘I’m Vaccinated’ tourism campaign, which highlights the archipelago’s intentions to have the world’s first fully vaccinated tourism workforce in place.

According to a report in The National News, ‘Visit Maldives’ has collaborated with the country’s ministry of tourism for this campaign. The messaging is such that it comes across as attractive for international tourists looking to travel somewhere — that the island archipelago has undertaken some initiatives, which make it one of the safest destinations in the world for tourists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Maldives (@visitmaldives)

How to make travellers feel secure?

Maldives had already announced plans to offer tourists the COVID-19 vaccine. Its tourism minister Abdulla Mausoom, in an interview with CNBC, had made the announcement of a ‘3V’ plan that stands for ‘Visit’, ‘Vaccinate’, ‘Vacation’, as an incentive to visit the country.

“The main idea of tourism being open is to provide reasonably safe tourism with minimum inconvenience. So, once the country gets vaccinated, then we will move on to ‘3V’ tourism,” Mausoom had said.

ALSO READ | Israel to welcome vaccinated visitors in May 2021

Now, it wants visitors to feel a sense of safety and comfort amid the pandemic. For them to visit a place where they can not only socially-distance themselves, but also interact with the first fully vaccinated tourism workforce.

Per the report, at present, 65 per cent of eligible people in the Maldives have been vaccinated, and 90 per cent of those eligible in the tourism industry in the country have received their doses, too. Additionally, all members of the tourism industry, who have been vaccinated, will wear a dedicated ‘I’m Vaccinated‘ badge.

Maldives, at the moment, is accepting tourists with a negative PCR test report, taken less than three days before travel, or those who are fully vaccinated with no quarantine requirements.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle