Malavika Mohanan’s Italy vacation will make you want to visit this country

Actor Malavika Mohanan recently vacationed in one of the most beautiful summer holiday destinations in the world — Italy. She took to Instagram to share some glimpses from her trip as she toured the picturesque country. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

If her pictures are making you want to take advantage of the relaxed Covid restrictions and stroll through the streets of Rome and gaze at the Colosseum, you should know that Italy is one of the best countries to explore in the summer. Why? Read on to know:

Gondola ride in Venice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripscout Venice🇮🇹 (@venice.explore)

Also known as ‘the floating city’, Venice’s labyrinthine canals are best discovered on a romantic gondola ride. Then in the evening, make your way to St. Mark’s Square and enjoy an Italian dinner as classic quarters serenade you.

Explore Trieste on foot

Located on the shores of the Adriatic sea, Trieste’s rich culture and mesmerising architecture is best explored on foot. From the many Austro-Hungarian avenues, Piazza Dell’Unità to the gleaming waterfront, Trieste is truly sublime.

See Cinque Terre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinque Terre Italy (@cinqueterreitaly)

The five, superbly bright fishing villages of Cinque Terre catch eyes from far as they are positioned on the cliffs of the Ligurian coast. It is now enclosed in a UNSECO-recognised national park and is a stunning example of classic Italian architecture. Cinque Terre, too, is best explored on foot.

ALSO READ | Italy offers tourists a chance to relocate to villages and even get paid for it

Lounge away at Capri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚓️Positanese⚓️ (@positanese.tour)

Often referred to as “the island of dreams”, Capri is irresistible with its turquoise waters and white cliffs. The island is also enshrined in myth as it was here, in Homer’s Odyssey, that Odysseus resisted the call of the Sirens by lashing himself to his mast. You should also explore the luminous Blue Grotto, a sea cave that is unlike something you will ever see.

Witness the magnificence that is Rome

Take a page out of Malavika’s itinerary and explore Rome in all its majesty. The small cobbled streets to the grand monuments, fountains and unusual shops to the romantic plazas — Rome may be touristy but is most definitely worth a visit. Brave the rush and visit the Colosseum, Basilica, Trevi Fountain and Vatican City. There is a reason why these are some of the most popular attractions in the world.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!