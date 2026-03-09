Maharashtra’s masterpieces: Five Unesco sites that will leave you awestruck

Maharashtra is a cultural powerhouse, rich in ancient dynasties, colonial legacies, spiritual traditions, and stunning scenic landscapes. The state proudly hosts several UNESCO-recognised sites that showcase India’s artistic prowess and engineering excellence across centuries. Here’s a closer look at five of them.

1) Ajanta Caves

Ajanta caves, Maharashtra (Photo: Wikipedia)

Carved between the 2nd century BCE and 6th century CE, the Ajanta Caves are among the finest surviving examples of ancient Buddhist art in the world. Nestled in a horseshoe-shaped cliff overlooking the Waghora River, the 30 rock-cut caves include monasteries (viharas) and prayer halls (chaityas).

What makes Ajanta exceptional are its murals and frescoes, which depict Jataka tales — stories of Buddha’s previous lives. The paintings demonstrate remarkable sophistication in colour, composition, and emotional expression, offering insights into ancient Indian society, clothing, and courtly life.