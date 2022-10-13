Lucky Ali goes on a spiritual trip to Medina with daughter Tasmiyah; see pictures

Taking a trip with your child can be an exciting feeling, especially if the journey assumes a spiritual path. For singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali — better known as Lucky Ali — it was no different.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram recently to share a selfie with his daughter Tasmiyah Ali. The father-daughter duo posed as they made their way to the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia.

In the accompanying caption, the singer wrote: “Father-daughter time…on the bullet train to Madinah.” In the photo, Tasmiyah appeared to lean against her father, gently holding his hand. In the subsequent video, as they travelled to the city in the train, they devoured some cupcakes along the way.

“I feel like I am in a movie,” Tasmiyah appeared to be saying.

She, too, took to her Instagram account to share another sweet selfie, in which they looked at the camera and flashed their near-identical smiles.

“Father and daughter — a very goofy duo,” Tasmiyah wrote.

She also shared a story, which was a photograph of Jannat al-Baqi, said to be the oldest and the first Islamic cemetery of Medina, located in the Hejazi region of Saudi Arabia. It is significant for Muslims around the world, for it is said to be the resting place of many of Prophet Muhammad‘s family and friends.

For the unversed, the city of Medina in western Saudi Arabia is a major pilgrimage site, for it houses Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, which is the Prophet’s mosque. The city is considered to be the second-holiest of three cities, according to Islamic, the others being Mecca and Jerusalem.

