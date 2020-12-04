Looking to travel to pocket-friendly places within the country? Here’s your guide

Are you planning a domestic trip? Here are some places you can visit, courtesy of Booking.com. (Source: Pixabay)

Now more than ever, having been working from home continuously for months now, people are taking travelling seriously. They are beginning to realise the importance of taking a break and doing a few quick trips every so often. While travellers are careful about where they want to go next, they are also particularly conscious about the entire trip’s budget.

In fact, a recent report by Booking.com had revealed that 70 per cent of Indian travellers believe they will be more price-conscious when it comes to planning a trip. Keeping this in mind, the digital travel company has delved into its endorsement data to reveal the top-endorsed budget-friendly domestic destinations recommended by Indian travellers, for everyone wanting to explore an affordable holiday within the country.

You now have the option to choose from serene beaches, rich architecture, old-city charm and mouth-watering delicacies.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Chennai enjoys a culture noticeably different than most cities across India. It thrives on its shop-filled streets, affordable public transport and the beaming pride of people, who are undoubtedly the soul of the city. Its pavements are packed with stalls and shops, selling everything from traditional clothing like sarees to delicious vegetarian cuisine. While big brands are available in the city, you’ll find the real bargains in the colourful street markets. Plan your next vacation in this budget-friendly city which is home to sandy coastline, including Marina Beach, which is one of the longest shores in the world.

Budget-friendly stay: Maroma Suites — located close to Elliot’s Beach. Travellers can book their affordable stay here. The beautiful property has taken essential health and safety measures to provide a comfortable and safe stay for travellers.

Mysuru, Karnataka

Popularly known as the ‘cultural capital of Karnataka’, Mysuru beautifully blends history with the living vibrancy of traditions and culture. This destination is also known for its authentic meals and extravagant shopping markets. One can find affordable accommodations ranging from heritage hotels to friendly guesthouses or can pick a budgeted hostel for a longer stay.

Popularly known as the ‘cultural capital of Karnataka’, Mysuru beautifully blends history with the living vibrancy of traditions and culture. (Source: Pixabay) Popularly known as the ‘cultural capital of Karnataka’, Mysuru beautifully blends history with the living vibrancy of traditions and culture. (Source: Pixabay)

Budget-friendly stay: Roambay — boasting of a lounge and beautiful garden, it is located close to the Mysore Palace. This hostel stands out for its architecture and interiors which offer cozy and homely vibes.

Hyderabad, Telangana

The oldest city in India is rich in traditions and cultures. From rich Deccan cuisines and popular Hyderabadi biryani to old forts, palaces and mosques, there’s a lot to explore in this city. It is great for travellers-on-budget, as they can find affordable food and transport, and be amazed by the experiences they can have without spending too much.

Budget-friendly stay: Olive Studios — Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. Located in a popular residential area, the beautiful property can be perfect for travellers looking for a short-term or extended stay.

New Delhi

The capital of India has everything you need — from mouth-watering street food to affordable and comfortable conveyance and fashionable clothing markets where you can shop till you drop. The city is also celebrated for its monuments, museums and art galleries. For travelling, you can either take a bus, an auto, or the Metro.

Budget-friendly stay: Hiatus’ Olden — for travellers looking for a quick escape. It is a comfortable and cozy accommodation experience with an aesthetic one can’t avoid.

Puducherry

Puducherry is another perfect place for travellers on a budget. One can hire a two-wheeler and spend days exploring the colonial buildings, churches, temples, statues of this beautiful French town. Walk the cobblestoned streets during the day, and let your feet lead you to the innumerable beach cafes in the evenings. Try out French food around the city — there is enough and more to explore without burning a hole in your pocket. Travellers also have the option to stay at the Auroville ashram, which costs a negligible amount.

In Pondicherry, one can hire a two-wheeler and spend days exploring the colonial buildings, churches, temples, statues of this beautiful French town. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) In Pondicherry, one can hire a two-wheeler and spend days exploring the colonial buildings, churches, temples, statues of this beautiful French town. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Budget-friendly stay: Mel Ville — situated close to popular attractions like the Gandhi Beach, the Aurobindo Ashram and the Ganesh Temple. The beautiful property has retained the charm of a homestay. The property is also very close to Auroville.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known for its incredible heritage, the royal city of Jaipur is a must-visit. There are many budget-friendly places here. Also, the city is home to a range of accessible heritage sites and grand monuments — be it a cluster of majestic temples amid the Aravallis or forts that once defended the city. From street food to quirky hostel stays, Jaipur can be explored on a budget.

Budget-friendly stay: Dera Rawatsar — Heritage Hotel, which is situated in the walled city of Jaipur. This boutique property will make you feel like royalty.

Digha, West Bengal

A few hours away from Kolkata lies the beach town of Digha. Travellers looking to take a short break can enjoy a simple and laid-back time in this city while indulging in local Bengali delicacies. They can spend time on the pristine beaches or enjoy the sunset as they take a stroll along the beautiful lakes. Digha is a must-visit if you are looking for a budget trip to enjoy a peaceful travel experience.

Budget-friendly stay: Le Roi Digha, which is located close to the beach. Le Roi Digha is known for the richness it reflects through its heritage and decor. Travellers can expect breathtaking views and hospitable staff.

