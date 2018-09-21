Looking for a quick getaway? Plan a trip to these ‘visa on arrival’ countries

Travel visa-free to all these beautiful countries. (Source: Pixabay) Travel visa-free to all these beautiful countries. (Source: Pixabay)

Travel is not just about sightseeing and relishing good food but also enjoying a few days of peace and tranquility and escape the monotony of everyday life. While most of the times it is our jam-packed schedule that doesn’t allow us to plan a vacation, part of the blame can also be shared with the tiring process of visa clearance. Getting a visa can make planning a vacation to the most conventional, touristy destinations punishing.

But you have got little to worry. According to the Passport Index’s ‘Global Passport Power Rank’, 2017, India is ranked at the 75th position out of 193 UN member countries and 6 territories. It means that the Indian passport is powerful enough to grant you entry into several countries without a visa!

Here is a list of some countries that you can visit visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

Seychelles

Off the coast of East Africa lies spectacular Seychelles, an archipelago consisting of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean. Indians are provided visa on arrival in Seychelles, that is generally valid for the next 30 days. If you like the beaches and coral reefs, then this beachy paradise is just the place to be.

Fiji

The archipelago of Fiji located in the South Pacific comprises more than 300 islands. Indian Nationals do not require pre-entry visas to enter Fiji. Visas are issued upon arrival at the Airport or at the Port-of-entry. Suva, the capital of Fiji, has some stunning British colonial architecture, palm-lined beaches, and crystal-clear lagoons.

Indonesia

Indian passport holders can visit this country and stay here up to 30 days without a visa. Bali is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations in the country. Indonesia has many pristine islands such as Gili, Lombok, and Komodo that makes for a beautiful destination.

Bhutan

This tiny landlocked country which shares borders with India offers visa-free travel to Indian passport holders. It is also named as the happiest country in the world. Thimphu, the capital, is known for Buddhist sites and fortified monasteries.

Mauritius

Mauritius offers a visa-free period of stay to Indian passport holders not exceeding 60 days. You can spend your time here exploring the mountainous interiors, waterfalls, hiking trails and rainforests that this country has to offer. The black river Gorges National Park is also one of the most popular spots.

