Looking for a long holiday? Plan in advance for a 4-month cruise trip for 2022

Cunard had cut-short its three world cruises in March, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It hopes the situation will be better in two years. (Source: Pixabay)

Once this pandemic is over and the international borders open up, most people will make elaborate travel plans, having been stuck at home for close to a year. If you are one of them and are already planning an escapade, here is an interesting piece of news for you. You will be able to spend four months travelling the world on a new cruise ship. The only catch is, you will have to wait until 2022.

According to the Insider, the British cruise line ‘Cunard’ has already announced a new voyage on the ‘Queen Mary 2’ that is scheduled to take passengers on a 118-night journey around the world.

The cruise ship is slated to depart from New York City on January 3, 2022. It will travel across 16 countries before returning to New York City on May 1, 2022.

ALSO READ | This Caribbean country is offering remote work visa to digital nomads; find out

“Experience the vibrancy of Asia, the rich history of Europe and the powdery sands of Australia as you sail across oceans and continents on this 118 night World Voyage on board Cunard’s Queen Mary 2,” reads the description on the website.

The website also mentions a detailed itinerary, on how the cruise ship will cover popular destinations like Seville (Spain), Athens (Greece), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Sydney (Australia).

The outlet reports that throughout the trip, passengers will get the opportunity to visit 33 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as well. Additionally, 1,132-foot ship will accommodate as many as 2,691 travellers and 1,292 crew members. It is also believed to allow pets onboard.

ALSO READ | No fantasy flying: Singapore Airlines to instead open an aircraft restaurant

And if you are thinking about the tickets, know that those aren’t too cheap either. The prices range from $15,149 (Rs 11,10,005.10) to $72,899 (Rs 53,41,491.98) per person. Passengers are also supposed to pay an additional $1710.74 (Rs 1,25,350.20) for taxes, fees and port expenses.

According to a BBC report, Cunard had cut-short its three world cruises in March, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It hopes the situation will be better in two years.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd