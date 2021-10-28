Revealed: Lonely Planet’s top travel destinations for 2022

Lonely Planet’s list of top destinations for 2022 is out. This year, Cook Islands, a country in the South Pacific, has topped the list.

Cook Islands comprise 15 islands scattered over a vast area. Rarotonga, the largest island is known for its rugged mountains. On the other hand, Aitutaki has a big lagoon surrounded by coral reefs and small islets. Cook Islands is a well-known destination for snorkeling and scuba diving. It is located northeast of New Zealand and south of Hawaii.

Among the other countries that have made it to the top five are Norway, Mauritius, Belize (a Caribbean country on the northeastern coast of Central America) and Slovenia.

The travel guide publisher also released lists of the top 10 cities and top 10 regions. The top three cities for 2022 are Auckland, New Zealand; Taipei, Taiwan; and Freiburg in Germany.

The top three regions include Iceland’s Westfjords (a large peninsula), the US state of West Virginia and Xishuangbanna, a Chinese autonomous prefecture in Yunnan province.

“As always, Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel delivers new takes on popular destinations such as Iceland, Norway, Slovenia and Dublin, Ireland, and unearths some of the gems on our doorstop like the Kent Downs Heritage Coast and arguably Germany’s most sustainable city, Freiburg,” Tom Hall, VP of Experience, was quoted as saying by Independent.

